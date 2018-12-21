The Procrastinator’s Guide to Getting Your Table, Christmas-Ready this Holiday Season

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 21, 2018 – 4 more days to Christmas and you’re nowhere near ready for your Christmas parties. Friends and family members will throng your house over the next few days and you’re panicking at the emptiness of your fridge.

Well, fret not because Amazon is here to help you get what you need just in the nick of time.

The local tab on the Prime Now app brings tens of thousands of items to your doorstep within a 2-hour delivery window with free delivery on purchases of more than $40 — this is true convenience for the procrastinator in all of us.

For feeding the masses

1. Culina Oven Baked Crispy Pork Belly, $54.63

Forgot to place an advanced order for some meats and worry that it’s now too late? Fret not, order this crispy oven-baked crispy pork belly with gourmet as part of the centerpiece for your table. It will be delivered chilled, so you have the option of popping it into the oven when your party is just about to kick into full swing!

2. Culina Premium Gammon Ham Boneless Fat-On, $58.90

If Christmas turkey is the queen of the table, then ham is the porcine princess of the jolly season and here’s one from Culina, a butchery that firmly believes in the farm-to-fork experience. This approx. 2kg ham can easily feed a mid-sized party. The juicy meat is enjoyable on its own, although you could also complement it with some homemade apple sauce.





Sweet Treats and Desserts

3. Bonifanti La Nostra Torta Apples & Raisin Christmas Soft Cake, $25.50

Bonifanti presents a novely: la Nostra Torta. This is an exquisite soft cake packaged in a cute box that is easy to carry. Whether is it for your table or that of your friend, you’ve got a winner with this specialty pastry that has raisins and slices of candid apple with a cinnamon aroma.

4. Maison Fossier Honey Gingerbread, $14.73

It was in 16th century Reims that this wonderful gingerbread recipe was first developed, when the master pastry chefs came up with the idea of adding honey, lemon zest, orange blossom and almonds to bread to lift its flavour. A lovely finishing touch at the end of your dinner, perhaps?

After Dinner Delights





5. Creative Home Genuine Marble Stone, $55.20

A marble stone all ready to be the base of your DIY cheese platter. A modern and elegant design all ready to wow your guests with.

6. Alleosse Roquefort Carles AOP, $22.80

A unique marriage of home-made bread spices with orange, this high-end specialty cheese is one that salty, savoury and creamy — just the right kind of treat with as your wind down your evening with friends.

7. San Nicola Proscuitto Ham, $7.90

What’s a cheeseboard with some prosciutto to accompany it? This Italian prosciutto ham is delicately aged more than 18 months cured in the heart of the Upper Parma Valley. Serve it thinly sliced and uncooked.

8. Oyster Bay Pinot Noir 2015, $54.90

Complete your cheese platter with an aromatic cherry, bright red berry and juicy black plum red wine with a lingering, smooth and seductive texture.

Last-Minute Decorating and Tableware

9. Partyforte Shiny Christmas Baubles, $10.43

Only whipping out the tree now and realizing that all your decorations are way past their hey-day? Fret not, Amazon’s got you covered with this 30pc mixed colors assorted baubles to ring in the Christmas spirit in your home.

10. Michel Design Works Paper Luncheon Napkin, Nutcracker, $11.83

Some of the best holiday memories happen around the dinner table. Set one this season with some nutcracker-inspired napkins to highlight the seasonal mood.

There you have it, whether is it a roast meat that’s not yet been ordered or last-minute decorating because you thought you had everything, Amazon’s got you covered.

Prime members in Singapore can shop for those last-minute Christmas gifts and still receive free two-hour delivery by 10 pm on Christmas Eve for orders over S$40. And, for those real procrastinators and last minute entertaining needs Amazon has announced regular Prime Now delivery hours from 10 am — 10 pm on Christmas Day. Not yet a member? Try Prime for free for 30 days. Amazon Prime in Singapore is currently available for S$2.99 per month.

Happy Shopping and have a lovely Holiday season!

*Images of all items can be found on the Prime Now app. Prices listed are accurate at time of submission and are subject to change without notice.

