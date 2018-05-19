The Queen arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in lime green and she certainly stands out

source Getty Images

The Queen arrived at the royal wedding in a signature bright outfit designed by Stuart Parvin.

You can’t miss her, and that’s the point.

Queen Elizabeth II is partial to a brightly coloured outfit, and today, the day of her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, was no different.

Her Majesty arrived in a lime green coat, with a matching green hat decorated with purple flowers.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “Her Majesty The Queen is wearing a delicately flared dress in lime, lemon, purple and grey printed silk. The coat is an edge to edge coat with a frogging fastening in lime silk tweed. Both are by Stuart Parvin.

“Her Majesty is wearing an Angela Kelly hat, using the same lime silk tweed with sinamay adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price.

“Her brooch is The Richmond Diamond Brooch with pearl drop.”

The reason behind these outfit choices is apparently to make sure members of the public can catch sight of her through the crowds.

