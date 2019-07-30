The Queen’s fancy $600 Dyson fan is selling out in stores after it was pictured in her living room

caption The Queen’s Dyson fan was pictured in the background of her meeting with Boris Johnson. source The Royal Family

The Queen has proved herself to be quite the trendsetter as a Dyson fan pictured in the monarch’s living room has since sold out on several online stores, The Guardian initially reported.

The $599 Dyson fan – which works both as an air purifier and heater – was pictured in the background of Her Majesty’s meeting with the UK’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in Buckingham Palace.

Even royals aren’t immune to the UK’s sweltering heatwave, as proven by a recent photo taken inside Queen Elizabeth II‘s Buckingham Palace living room.

Her Majesty was photographed meeting the UK’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, at her London residence on Wednesday, with a Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link fan in the background.

caption The fan works as both an air purifier and a heater, according to Dyson’s website. source The Royal Family

The UK broke records with its second hottest day on record last week, as temperatures reached a high of 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, BBC News reported.

Now it seems royal fans are following the monarch’s lead and keeping cool with the $599 fan – described online as both an air purifier and heater – which has since sold out on Dyson’s website.

The product “automatically removes 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns,” according to the online product description.

The product is also out of stock on John Lewis’ online store, The Guardian initially reported.

However, fans can still get their hands on the royal-approved gadget, as it’s being sold on Amazon for a discounted price of $399.

Johnson met the Queen after the former Prime Minister, Theresa May, resigned in a separate audience.

During the meeting with Johnson, Her Majesty officially invited the new Conservative leader to form his government.