Queen Elizabeth appears to have forgotten how many great-grandchildren she has

caption Her Majesty the Queen and her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. source Zak Hussein – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth seems to have forgotten how many great-grandchildren she has.

The monarch’s Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, made an awkward birthday tribute to Prince Louis on Thursday, claiming he is Her Majesty’s seventh great-grandchild.

Prince Louis, who was born in April 2018, is the Queen’s sixth great-grandchild, followed by Lena Tindall (born June 2018) and Archie Harrison (born May 2019).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Queen appeared to forget how many great-grandchildren she has in an awkward social media post.

Her Majesty’s official Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, wrote a tribute to Prince Louis for his birthday on Thursday, claiming that he is her seventh great-grandchild.

caption The royal family’s Twitter post. source Royal Family, Twitter

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son is actually the Queen’s sixth grandchild. Prince Louis was born in April 2018, followed by Lena Tindall, born in June 2018, and Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

Happy Birthday to Prince Louis ???? ????HRH is The Queen’s seventh great-grand child. Today he turns two! The photos below were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month. https://t.co/kqMMsU2BYN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2020

The Queen and Prince Philip have eight great-grandchildren in total, including Savannah and Isla Phillips (daughters to Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips), Mia and Lena Tindall (daughters to Phillips’ sister Zara Tindall), Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Therefore, with Prince Louis being listed as seventh out of eight, that would mean Her Majesty is missing someone from the list.

While it’s unlikely Her Majesty actually wrote the post – and thus made the error – herself, it’s unknown whether the monarch would have approved the post before or after it was published.

Read more:

Meet Queen Elizabeth’s 8 great-grandchildren – half of whom are commoners

Prince Louis had an ‘Instagram vs reality’ themed photo shoot for his 2nd birthday, and the pictures are adorable

10 things you should never say to a member of the royal family