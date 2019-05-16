You can apply to be the queen’s social media manager and the job includes free lunch and pays $38,000 a year

- source
- Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images
- On Wednesday, the Royal Household posted a job listing on LinkedIn in which its seeking a social media manager for Queen Elizabeth II.
- The position entails sharing the royal family’s work with “a worldwide audience,” writing feature articles, attending royal engagements, and creating social media content.
- Applicants are expected to have previous digital media experience, photography skills, flexibility, creativity, and “excellent planning skills.”
- Benefits of the job include 33 vacation days per year and free lunch. The annual salary is approximately $38,000.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
If you’ve ever wanted to work for the royal family, now is your chance.
On Wednesday, the Royal Household posted a job listing on LinkedIn. According to the post, the department is looking for a social media manager who can “engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family,” specifically Queen Elizabeth II.
Applicants are expected to have a background in digital media and photography. The job, which pays approximately $38,000 a year, also comes with a number of perks, such as 33 vacation days per year.
- source
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
According to the job listing, the person selected for the job will be expected “to manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms, as well as play a key part in some of the digital projects.”
The manager will also create social media content, and write feature articles for the royal website. To do so, the selected person will have to attend events such as state visits, award ceremonies, and other royal engagements.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were today introduced to the newborn son of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. The Duchess’s mother, Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. ???? Chris Allerton/@sussexroyal
In many cases, the work of the social media manager will be viewed by millions.
“The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do,” the job listing reads. “And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward.”
Read more: Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post
To qualify for the job, applicants are expected to have a degree, as well as previous experience working in digital media. They should also be able to use a variety of “content management systems, social media platforms, and analytics tools.”
Through their content, candidates are expected to use their creativity to “increase” the royal presence on social media. Specifically, the Royal Household is seeking candidates with photography and videography skills, who can be use their “flexibility” and “excellent planning skills” to create content.
If you’re lucky enough to get the job, you’re sure to see tons of perks. In addition to a “15% employer contribution pension scheme (after 6 months),” the social media manager will also receive 33 days of vacation per year, free lunch, and professional training.
To learn more about the position, and possibly apply, visit the royal job listing here.
- Read more:
- You can take a ‘royal fashion’ university course that teaches you how to channel your inner Kate Middleton or Princess Diana, and it’s completely free
- How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy has shifted the line of succession
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of the Queen meeting their son, Archie
- The Queen celebrates 2 birthdays each year because British weather is so unpredictable