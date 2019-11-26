An Instagram ‘healer’ is promoting ‘perineum sunning,’ and it turns out she’s not the only fan. Here’s what medical professionals think about it.

caption A “healer” is convinced of the health benefits of “perineum sunning.” source swissmediavision / Getty

A “healer” on Instagram believes “perineum sunning” boosts energy, regulates hormones, and strengthens organs.

She claims to have regulated her circadian rhythm to get better sleep and increased creativity by aiming her butthole at the sky for five minutes per day.

She said 30 seconds is “the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on” and the practice is “truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee.”

But medical professionals aren’t convinced. Dr Diana Gall and chemist Shamir Patel told Insider there is no evidence the practice has any effect on physical wellbeing. It’s also not worth increasing your risk of skin cancer.

“Practicing mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun,” Gall said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A post from an Instagram “healer” who goes by “Metaphysical Meagan” has gone viral because she claims to have regulated her circadian rhythm by aiming her butthole at the sky.

Meagan said this “perineum sunning” boosts her energy, improves her sleep, and even increases her sexual energy and creativity.

She said 30 seconds is “the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on” and the practice is “truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee.”

The post was circulated on Twitter by user @sisterofonline, who posted screenshots and commented “People out here butt-chugging sunlight.” The tweet has since gone viral.

‘It prevents against the leakage of chi’

After receiving this attention, Meagan posted another picture explaining “perineum sunning” even further, adding that it’s an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East.

“In Taoism, the perineum or Hui Yin is called the ‘Gate of Life and Death,'” she said. “This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body.”

She also claimed solar energy “strengthens the organs” and “prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body.”

“My experience with perineum sunning has been profound,” she said. “I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health and wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way.”

She said sunscreen isn’t needed, but added, as a disclaimer: “THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE!!!!”

Metaphysical Meagan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for further comment.

However, she credited another healer, who goes by “ra_of_earth,” for introducing her to the technique.

In one post on his Instagram he said ailments like vaginal infections and hemorrhoids are “diseases of laziness” and can be prevented by “regular washing” and “exposure to sunlight.”

According to Yahoo, “Big Little Lies Actress” Shailene Woodley is also into this ritual. She told Into The Gloss she gives her vagina “a little vitamin D” to boost her energy in the winter months.

“I was reading an article written by an herbalist I studied about yeast infections and other genital issues. She said there’s nothing better than vitamin D,” she said.

“If you’re feeling depleted, go in the sun for an hour and see how much energy you get. Or, if you live in a place that has heavy winters, when the sun finally comes out, spread your legs and get some sunshine.”

caption Shailene Woodley. source Jason Merritt/Getty

Health experts aren’t convinced of the benefits ‘perineum sunning’

However, according to health experts, these claims are unfounded.

“There is no evidence that sunbathing in this way has any effect on physical wellbeing,” Dr Diana Gall from Doctor-4-U told Insider. “Yes, practicing mindfulness and meditation, and getting your dose of Vitamin D, is beneficial for mental and physical health, but you don’t need to damage your skin in the process from sun exposure.”

She said Vitamin D can be absorbed safely while using sunblock, but exposing your skin directly is not worth the damage and increased risk of skin cancer.

“Practicing mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun,” she said.

Shamir Patel, the founder of Chemist 4 U, told Insider that while Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones, teeth, and muscles, there are far easier ways than “exposing your perineum to sunlight.” He also agreed there was no benefit to doing so.

“While the healer is only promoting 30 seconds of irregular sun exposure, a sustained period of doing so, could lead to long term sun damage,” he said. “I would suggest that going on a long walk in the sun is much more beneficial, and if you’re in need of a boost, then taking a supplement is much more practical than perineum sunning.”

Read more:

A social network for cancer patients is helping them connect without fear of friends pitying them for their diagnosis

More and more people are exploring their sexuality with VR porn, but therapists are concerned it could make them discontent with reality

One of the most powerful female entrepreneurs in Sweden developed a virtual midwife to help fight the myths and misconceptions about pregnancy

A woman told an advice column that her in-laws won’t stop serving her mushrooms despite her deadly allergy, and a trauma therapist thinks it could be a sign of toxic narcissism

‘Softbois’ who claim to love ‘Pulp Fiction’ and poetry may actually have dark, narcissistic personalities