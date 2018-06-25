Furious commenters are confusing these identically named restaurants with the one that ignited controversy when it asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave

caption Red Hen restaurants around the United States are responding to attacks online. The Red Hen restaurant that is really at the center of the controversy is pictured here. source Facebook/The Red Hen

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Saturday that she was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, called The Red Hen because she works for President Donald Trump.

As a result, thousands of people, including Trump himself, have taken to social media to offer their opinions on the incident. Some are furious that the restaurant kicked Sanders out, while others have come out in support of its decision.

Several other Red Hen restaurants in the United States – with no ties to this restaurant whatsoever – are being attacked by angry consumers.

It’s a bad week to be an owner of a Red Hen restaurant in the United States.

On Friday, a restaurant called The Red Hen, in Lexington, Virginia, threw out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she works for President Donald Trump.

This small, neighborhood restaurant is now coming under fire online, with thousands of people posting negative reviews and comments on its Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Facebook pages.

Even Trump made an attack on Twitter.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors, and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Now, several other unaffiliated Red Hen restaurants have come under fire as customers either mistakenly confuse them for the Lexington location or assume that it is part of a chain of restaurants.

Red Hen, an Italian restaurant in Washington, DC, tweeted out to customers and activists to clarify that this location is in no way affiliated with the one in Lexington. Despite this, angry customers have remained adamant that there is a link.

You have the wrong restaurant. Separate companies separate businesses separate owners no affiliation. That one is in Virginia. Businesses in DC are prohibited from discriminating against people for political affiliation because we are a federal district. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

Another identically named restaurant in New Jersey also posted a message on social media to inform people that it was in no way connected to the events on Friday. The similarities between the red hen logos only added to the confusion.

One Red Hen restaurant in Connecticut had the same issue, and even after informing customers that this was in fact the wrong location, some continued to vent their anger.

“I hope the people quit eating at your restaurant and you have to go out of business. It would serve you right,” one Facebook user wrote on the restaurant’s page.

Some customers have applauded the real Red Hen for its decision to throw out Sanders and are sticking up for any Red Hen restaurants that are getting caught in the crossfire.

“Love your restaurant and was wondering if you were catching heat for this. Totally support the other Red Hen for what they did, but am sorry you’re caught up in this. Hope it all shakes out for the best for you!