The revamped Funan mall finally has an opening date

After a three-year redevelopment phase, the revamped Funan mall has been given an official launch date.
Mall owner CapitaLand Mall Trust announced in a statement on Monday (June 3) that the new Funan will open on June 28, and will offer over 180 brands based on six “passion themes” – Tech, Craft, Play, Fit, Chic and Taste.
Under these themes, retailers and establishments are grouped according to their respective offerings. For instance, cooking and music studios would be included under the “Craft” umbrella, while “Chic” will comprise fashion-related brands.
According to CapitaLand, around 30 per cent of these will be new-to-market brands, new concept stores or flagships, with another 60 per cent consisting of Singapore brands.
More than 30 per cent of Funan’s brands will be new additions to CapitaLand’s portfolio, it added.
Among the variety of retailers and eateries, the mall will also feature unconventional facilities such as an edible plant garden, a first-ever indoor cycling path and a climbing facility, which the company said is the highest of its kind in the civic district.
Here is a list of Funan’s confirmed tenants (as of June 4, 2019):
New-to-market and new concept stores
- Afuri Ramen
- Brompton Junction
- DJI
- Dyson
- KOPItech
- PPP Coffee
- Wild Rice
Homegrown brands
- Avobites
- Collin’s
- Drumstruck
- HAWKERMAN
- LIAO FAN Hawker CHAN
- Steak & Sushi
- Tiong Bahru Bakery
Returning brands
- Alan Photo
- COURTS
- CRISTOFORI Music
- GamePro Shop
- Old Chang Kee
- Old Street Bak Kut Teh
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast
New-to-CapitaLand brands
- ATLAS EXPERIENCE
- Bose
- Climb Central
- GRAFUNKT
- THE TRAVELLING C.O.W
- Wolf Burgers
- We The People
