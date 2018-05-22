RANKED: The 29 richest countries in the world

Size doesn’t always mean wealth when it comes to the world’s richest countries, according to data published in April by the International Monetary Fund.

Twice a year the IMF releases a huge dump of data about the economic power of the world’s nations, with gross domestic product (GDP) per capita a key statistic. The IMF ranks the world’s countries according to their GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) per capita.

The PPP takes into account the relative cost of living and the inflation rates of the countries to compare living standards among the different nations.

The small countries that dominate the top ten all have small populations compared to countries that lead the world purely in terms of GDP – such as the United States, China, or Germany.

Most of these small nations heavily depend on immigrant workers who often do not reside in the country they are working in or are not granted resident status, and are therefore not counted in the GDP per capita calculations.

We’ve included all the countries with a GDP per capita higher than $45,000 per year. Check them out below.

29. France — $45,473

28. United Kingdom — $45,565

27. Oman — $45,723

26. Finland — $46,342

caption The Northern Lights over Kuopio, Finland. source Unsplash/Niilo Isotalo

25. Belgium — $48,258

24. Canada — $49,775

source Jeff Vinnick/Getty Image

23. Bahrain — $50,102

source trabantos/Shutterstock

22. Denmark — $51,643

caption People biking along the lakes in Copenhagen, Denmark source Kristoffer Trolle/Flickr

21. Austria — $51,936

source minnystock/Dreamstime.com

20. Australia — $52,190

source kitsada wetchasart/Shutterstock

19. Taiwan — $52,304

18. Germany — $52,801

source Getty Images

17. Sweden — $53,077

caption Fans of Sweden ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Sweden and France at Friends Arena on June 9, 2017 in Solna, Sweden. source Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images

16. Iceland — $54,121

source Wow Air

15. Saudi Arabia — $55,859

source Shutterstock.com

14. Netherlands — $56,435

13. San Marino — $61,169

caption Guaita, the First Tower of San Marino source Shutterstock / Leonid Andronov

12. United States of America — $62,152

11. Switzerland — $63,379

source Getty Images

10. Hong Kong — $64,533

caption A cityscape of Hong Kong is see from the Peak on August 8, 2000, moments after sunset. source Bobby Yip/Reuters

9. Kuwait — $66,673

8. United Arab Emirates — $68,662

caption An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy and Vince Reffett flying over Dubai’s Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates source Lara Sukhtian

7. Norway — $74,065

caption Norway’s team supporters hold a giant national flag during their 2012 IIHF men’s ice hockey World Championship game with Latvia in Stockholm May 12, 2012. source Reuters

6. Brunei — $79,726

caption Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, Brunei. source Flickr/bvi4092

5. Ireland — $79,924

4. Singapore — $98,014

caption Singapore’s port. source Wikimedia Commons

3. Luxembourg — $110,870

source Will Martin/Business Insider

2. Macau — $122,489

1. Qatar — $128,702