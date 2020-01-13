The richest people in Singapore, ranked

By
Katie Warren, Business Insider US
-

Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world, is home to an estimated 44 billionaires.

These ultra-wealthy individuals range from real-estate magnates and private investors to hot pot billionaires and even the cofounder of Facebook.

Singapore’s richest person is Zhang Yong, a 50-year-old restaurateur who’s worth $16.4 billion and chairs the popular Sichuan hot pot chain Haidilao, which has locations in China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. His wife, Shu Ping, the director of the company, is also on Singapore’s billionaires list, with a net worth of $3.3 billion.

Here are Singapore’s richest people, who are worth a combined $95.7 billion.

T15. Zhao Tao

Tao is the chairman of Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals.
Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Age: 55

Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals

T15. Sam Goi

Goi owns Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing, the world’s largest maker of popiah skins, which are used to make spring rolls.
Tee Yih Jia/Facebook

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Age: 72

Source of wealth: frozen foods

T15. Asok Kumar Hiranandani

Hiranandani’s property company, Royal Group, owns hotels such as the So Softel Hotel in Singapore.
Google Maps

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Age: 66

Source of wealth: real estate

14. Peter Lim

Lim is a private investor focused on property, healthcare, and sports.
Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Net worth: $2.1 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: investments

T12. Kuok Khoon Hong

Kuok cofounded Wilmar in 1991, which is now one of the world’s largest palm oil producers.
REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Age: 71

Source of wealth: palm oil

T12. Richard Chandler

The native New Zealander moved to Singapore in 2006, where he now runs Clermont Group, his personal investment fund.
Google Maps

Net worth: $2.9 billion

Age: 61

Source of wealth: investments

11. Raj Kumar and Kishin RK

Kumar and RK are Singapore’s leading landlords, with properties including the five-star Hotel Intercontinental.
Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $3.1 billion

Age: 66

Source of wealth: real estate

T9. Choo Chong Ngen

Hotel tycoon Choo Chong Ngen founded the Hotel 81 budget hotel chain in Singapore.
REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Net worth: $3.3 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: hotels

T9. Shu Ping

Ping, the wife of Singapore’s richest man, Zhang Yong, is director and one of the founders of hot pot chain Haidilao.
Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $3.3 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: restaurants

8. Jason Chang

The corporate headquarters of ASE Group, the company Chang chairs, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.
Google Maps

Net worth: $3.4 billion

Age: 76

Source of wealth: electronics

7. Kwek Leng Beng

Kwek is the chairman of Singapore’s Hong Leong Group and executive chairman of City Developments, one of the island’s largest property developers.
Mike Pont/WireImage

Net worth: $3.7 billion

Age: 80

Source of wealth: real estate

6. Kwee brothers

The four Kwee brothers own Pontiac Land, which owns luxury hotels and office towers across Singapore.
Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: real estate

5. Wee Cho Yaw

Wee Cho Yaw is the chairman emeritus of United Overseas Bank, Singapore’s third-largest lender, which was cofounded by his father.
Reuters

Net worth: $7.1 billion

Age: 91

Source of wealth: banking

4. Goh Cheng Liang

Goh holds a a 39% stake in Nippon Paint Holdings, the world’s fourth-largest paint manufacturer.
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Net worth: $10.5 billion

Age: 93

Source of wealth: paints

3. Robert and Philip Ng

The Ng brothers control Far East Organization, Singapore’s largest private landlord and developer.
REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Net worth: $12.2 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: real estate

2. Eduardo Saverin

Saverin cofounded Facebook with Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.
ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Net worth: $12.3 billion

Age: 38

Source of wealth: Facebook

1. Zhang Yong

Singapore's richest person, Zhang Yong, is worth $16.4 billion.

Yong is the founder of hot pot chain Haidilao.
Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Net worth: $16.4 billion

Age: 50

Source of wealth: restaurants