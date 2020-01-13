The richest people in Singapore, ranked

- source
- Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world, is home to an estimated 44 billionaires.
These ultra-wealthy individuals range from real-estate magnates and private investors to hot pot billionaires and even the cofounder of Facebook.
Singapore’s richest person is Zhang Yong, a 50-year-old restaurateur who’s worth $16.4 billion and chairs the popular Sichuan hot pot chain Haidilao, which has locations in China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. His wife, Shu Ping, the director of the company, is also on Singapore’s billionaires list, with a net worth of $3.3 billion.
Here are Singapore’s richest people, who are worth a combined $95.7 billion.
T15. Zhao Tao
- Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Net worth: $2.0 billion
Age: 55
Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals
T15. Sam Goi
- Tee Yih Jia/Facebook
Net worth: $2.0 billion
Age: 72
Source of wealth: frozen foods
T15. Asok Kumar Hiranandani
- Google Maps
Net worth: $2.0 billion
Age: 66
Source of wealth: real estate
14. Peter Lim
- Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Age: 67
Source of wealth: investments
T12. Kuok Khoon Hong
- REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Net worth: $2.9 billion
Age: 71
Source of wealth: palm oil
T12. Richard Chandler
- Google Maps
Net worth: $2.9 billion
Age: 61
Source of wealth: investments
11. Raj Kumar and Kishin RK
- Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Net worth: $3.1 billion
Age: 66
Source of wealth: real estate
T9. Choo Chong Ngen
- REUTERS/Loriene Perera
Net worth: $3.3 billion
Age: 67
Source of wealth: hotels
T9. Shu Ping
- Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Net worth: $3.3 billion
Age: unknown
Source of wealth: restaurants
8. Jason Chang
- Google Maps
Net worth: $3.4 billion
Age: 76
Source of wealth: electronics
7. Kwek Leng Beng
- Mike Pont/WireImage
Net worth: $3.7 billion
Age: 80
Source of wealth: real estate
6. Kwee brothers
- Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images
Net worth: $6.5 billion
Age: unknown
Source of wealth: real estate
5. Wee Cho Yaw
- Reuters
Net worth: $7.1 billion
Age: 91
Source of wealth: banking
4. Goh Cheng Liang
- REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Net worth: $10.5 billion
Age: 93
Source of wealth: paints
3. Robert and Philip Ng
- REUTERS/Loriene Perera
Net worth: $12.2 billion
Age: unknown
Source of wealth: real estate
2. Eduardo Saverin
- ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images
Net worth: $12.3 billion
Age: 38
Source of wealth: Facebook
1. Zhang Yong
- Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images
Net worth: $16.4 billion
Age: 50
Source of wealth: restaurants