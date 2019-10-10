Hotel review: This glam Palm Springs resort is our go-to for an affordable boutique stay in the desert

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Riviera Palm Springs, a Tribute Portfolio resort within the Marriott Bonvoy brand, is a glamorous desert oasis that blends iconic history with modern design appeal.

Priced as low as $90 per night in low season, up to approximately $200 in busier months, the Riviera is one of the best deals for a four-star boutique resort in the Coachella Valley.

I stayed and upgraded to a Junior Suite last spring and loved the stunning decor, upscale room, and relaxing pool. Here’s why I plan to return.

There are many hotels that hold a firm place in my heart and the Riviera Palm Springs will always be one of them.

Though, it’s worth disclosing that some of my rose-tinted lens has to do with the fact that I’ll be marrying at the Riviera next month. Yet my love affair with the Riv started much before wedding planning did. Super mod with a retro feel, the elegant grounds come together to form a property that’s just so Palm Springs.

With rates as low as $90 nightly in low summer season (when temps hit 110 plus), rising to approximately $200 to $250 in high winter and spring months, even at its busiest, this Marriott Bonvoy resort remains incredibly affordable for a four-star hotel. Other boutique counterparts easily run closer to $350 per night, even in slower seasons.

Beloved by Palm Springs purists who savor throwback vintage vibes, as well as pool partiers who wish they scored tickets to Coachella, the Riviera is the kind of place you book when you want to feel like Elizabeth Taylor with a healthy dose of Rat Pack revelry.

caption The lobby greets with bursts of color and retro appeal. source The Riviera Palm Springs

This is where the Riviera knocks it out of the park. A sweeping facade and glitzy entrance gives way to a hip, retro lobby decked in mint green and white hues with soaring ceilings. Past reception, a series of mid-century modern seating areas make for vignettes that feel lifted from the set of Mad Men.

Venture farther, and walk past equally polished restaurants to a glam pool outfitted in contrasting pops of blue and orange. Set against a dramatic backdrop of rugged mountains and swaying palms, it’s hard not to feel wowed.

caption Curated seating areas within the Riviera lobby. source The Riviera Palm Springs

The look is a not-so-subtle nod to the hotel’s historic days when the likes of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin performed, and partied, there. Peek into ballroom meeting rooms and you’ll see dazzling chandeliers, the same exact ones Frank crooned underneath. Originally designed by architect Irwin Schuman, the Riviera was modeled after the splendor once associated with another desert oasis, Las Vegas.

The Riviera has since seen a multi-million dollar renovation to merge its vintage past with a modern boutique feel. During busier times, expect a brief queue at the front desk, though service was prompt, friendly, and attentive during my most recent visit. Situated within uptown Palm Springs, it’s a quick walk, drive, or trolley ride to the city’s main drag.

caption The junior suite comes with extra living space and a pull-out couch. source The Riviera Palm Springs

I upgraded to a Junior Suite for my three-night stay. Dressed in shades of brown and white with splashes of teal, the look is minimal and clean. My suite was a step above standard offerings, with 465 square feet over the 300 to 350 found in Superior and Deluxe rooms. The living room was not separate but did offer ample seating with a pull-out couch and terrace. The plush king bed was exceptionally comfortable and I slept very well.

While some online reviews lamented dated rooms with wear and tear, the suite felt renovated and sophisticated. Heeding advice from Trip Advisor, I requested a room in a quiet location after reading negative feedback about noise. The Riviera does have a reputation for having a strong pool party scene, and many rooms center around it. The front desk gladly accommodated, placing me in a second-story room overlooking a manicured lawn instead, and I had no issues with noise.

caption Bath within the junior suite. The shower and toilet are separate. source The Riviera Palm Springs

Additionally, my room had a lovely marble bathroom with double sinks, walk-in shower, and deep soaking tub.

I plan to return to the Riviera in the future and would continue to opt for a second-story Junior Suite (if I could remember the exact room number, I would even request it!) for the style, value, and quiet ambiance.

caption Enjoy a meal on the patio of Cafe Palmetto or Cantala. source The Riviera Palm Springs

Much like its public spaces, the restaurants are brightly styled. As you’ll likely be parked poolside for a good portion of your stay, order a round of tacos and margaritas from the Soleil Pool & Bar straight to your sun lounger.

When you need a break, Cafe Palmetto serves tasty, albeit pricey, meals that you may also order to-go if you tire of the pool bar’s menu.

For a whimsical cocktail, Gypsy Rose feels like an Art Deco speakeasy. They’re all priced on the high end and can add up, so watch those room charges.

caption Soleil Pool is the Riviera’s star. source The Riviera Palm Springs

There are two pools: the large Soleil Pool and quieter Chiki Pool. DJs pump tunes at Soleil on weekends, attracting many bachelor and bachelorette parties. This can also make it feel a tad crowded, but I still preferred it to the tame Chiki. The music and people-watching were fun while still relaxing. I loved the plush lounge chairs, though be sure to find one early on weekends or rent a day bed or cabana. Things calmed down significantly midweek when most partiers exited.

Looking for an extra dose of relaxation, I booked a 60-minute Swedish massage at the Azure Spa and Salon, which was fantastic. The spa is deeply soothing and quite large with multiple treatment rooms, plunge pools, and steam and sauna facilities. While I had a great experience in the spa, a hair and makeup session in the salon was less than spectacular. I would skip it in favor of the spa.

Palm Springs is teeming with innovative galleries, funky shopping, wonderful restaurants, and raw natural beauty. Every Thursday night, galleries open their doors for a fun art walk. Follow with dinner at favorites like Tropicale, Birba, Workshop, or Jake’s.

And don’t forget to savor stunning scenery with a hike at Indian Canyons, or learn about the desert landscape at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. Joshua Tree National Park is breathtaking, and less than two hours away. To get to town, fly into Palm Springs, or make the two-hour drive from Los Angeles, or one-hour drive from Ontario.

Reviews online for the Riviera are mixed. Some on Trip Advisor adore the property and praise it highly; others claim the opposite. This can feel confusing and jarring as a prospective traveler.

If you’re feeling unsure, consider my approach, which took some advice into consideration. I requested a quiet room away from the pool noise and on the second floor with no one above me. I upgraded to a Junior Suite for a newer offering that only cost a small fraction more. I avoided popular party weekends when added crowds could detract from my experience. And I had a fabulous time.

Who stays here: Marriott Bonvoy loyalists, families, couples, and those attending on-site conventions and weddings. On weekends, there can be a younger crowd for bachelor/ette festivities, local concerts, and events.

We like: The junior suite for its upscale charm, super comfy bed, and lovely bathroom.

We love (don’t miss this feature): The design overall, but especially the lobby and pool area. I’d gladly spend a week soaking up Palm Springs pool vibes here.

We think you should know: There is a daily $35 resort fee to account for self-parking, Wi-Fi, fitness center, local calls, in-room coffee, newspaper, bicycles, golf bag storage, and more. It’s not ideal, but highly common for Palm Springs resorts.

We’d do this differently next time: I would again choose an upgraded room over the Deluxe or Superior accommodations but would consider the next level above if the price difference wasn’t too great, to see if that enhances my stay even more. I might also consider trying a free bicycle rental or taking the trolley into town, which stops outside the Riviera to cut back on driving.

Book the Riviera Palm Springs for a glam desert escape that won’t cost a fortune. It’s a good mix of high-end style with a fair price point. It’s not a five-star property, but a fun boutique resort with upscale flair and gorgeous grounds. Consider a nominal upgrade to experience an elevated offering. And the pool and spa are spectacular.