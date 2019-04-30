How many millions The Rock and Jason Statham are getting paid for ‘Fast and Furious’ spin-off ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

caption “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” source Universal

To star in “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” Dwayne Johnson will be paid $20 million, Jason Statham will get $13 million, and Idris Elba will get $8 million, according to Variety.

Don’t be surprised if “The Rock” and Statham get more if the movie turns a profit, as they are both producers on the movie.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Universal is writing big checks to launch its first “Fast and Furious” spin-off: a total of $41 million among its three leads, to be exact.

Starring in “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be getting paid $20 million, Jason Statham will get $13 million, and the movie’s villain, played by Idris Elba, will be getting $8 million, according to Variety’s breakdown of salaries made by celebrities who have movies coming out in 2019 (and beyond).

Johnson and Statham are both reprising their characters – Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively – from Universal’s popular “Fast and Furious” franchise. “Hobbs and Shaw” marks the first spin-off movie in the franchise, and these kind of paydays show how much the studio is invested in keeping the franchise one of the most popular to moviegoers.

Read more: “Avengers: Endgame” is pulling the 2019 box office out of its deficit, but there’s still a lot of ground to make up

The eight-movie franchise has earned over $5 billion worldwide to this point, with its last movie, 201 7’s “The Fate of the Furious,” earning over $1.2 billion worldwide.

And it’s likely Johnson and Statham will be getting more than one check, if the movie is a hit. Both are listed as producers on the movie, which likely means if “Hobbs and Shaw” turns a profit, they will both get a taste of that.

Johnson has also been paid for promoting titles of his on social media. For another Universal movie he’s making, “Red Notice,” Johnson is to receive $1 million on top of his $21 million base pay toward social media support of the movie.

“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” opens August 2.