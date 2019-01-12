‘Completely untrue, 100% fabricated’: The Rock says interview where he reportedly said ‘generation snowflake’ was too easily offended never took place

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson used Instagram to “set the record straight.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a statement on Instagram, in which he says an interview posted Friday morning by The Daily Star was “completely untrue” and that the “interview never took place.”

The Daily Star’s article was headlined: “EXCLUSIVE: The Rock slams snowflakes as ‘looking for reasons to be offended.'”

“You know it’s not a real D.J. [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone,” Johnson told his fans. “Because that’s not me, and it’s not who I am, and it’s not what we do.”

The Daily Star did not immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

INSIDER contacted Johnson’s representatives and will update as necessary.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made headlines Friday after an alleged interview with The Daily Star was published online, in which The Star reported an “exclusive interview” with the actor saying “this generation are looking for a reason to be offended.”

On Friday afternoon, Johnson shared a video on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying, “the interview never took place. Never happened, never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated.”

“You know, I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the past couple of years,” Johnson said, addressing his fans. “And you know it’s not a real D.J. [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone. Because that’s not me, and it’s not who I am, and it’s not what we do.”

The Daily Star did not immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment. The alleged interview, headlined “EXCLUSIVE: The Rock slams snowflakes as ‘looking for reasons to be offended,'” was still online as of this article’s posting.

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it,” The Star quoted Johnson saying.”That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended.”

However, in his Instagram statement Johnson tells all generations that “the interview never happened.”

“To the plurals, the baby boomers, the snowflake generation – I don’t even know where that term came from – the tequila generation! That’s a generation I just started. That’s a good one. You want to join it,” he says. “I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth, but most importantly I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be. Have a good day.”

INSIDER contacted representatives for Johnson for further comment. Read Johnson’s full statement from the Instagram post below, and watch the video here.

“I can’t believe I have to do this again and set the record straight on something, but I’m happy to do it. Earlier today online, an interview dropped with me – apparently it was with me – where I was insulting and criticizing millennials. The interview never took place. Never happened, never said any of those words, completely untrue, 100% fabricated. I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning. You know, I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the past couple of years, and you know it’s not a real D.J. [Dwayne Johnson] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone. Because that’s not me, and it’s not who I am, and it’s not what we do. So to the millennials, the interview never happened. To the plurals, the baby boomers, the snowflake generation – I don’t even know where that term came from – the tequila generation! That’s a generation I just started. That’s a good one. You want to join it. I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth, but most importantly I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be. Have a good day.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.