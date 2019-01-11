The Rock says ‘generation snowflake’ is ‘putting us backwards’

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

He said that while there had been significant progress in the past 30 or 40 years for people to “be who they want,” those who get offended at others “not agreeing with them” was “putting us backwards.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he thinks “generation snowflake” looks for reasons to be offended and is offended too easily, “putting us backwards.”

The 46-year-old became a household name as a WWE wrestler with a charismatic persona. Johnson, performing as The Rock, would call an opponent a “jabroni,” threaten to put them on their “candy a–,” and wouldn’t hesitate to “layeth the smackdown” on them.

Since his WWE days, he has become a leading man in action movies like “The Mummy Returns,” two of the “Fast and the Furious” films, and “San Andreas.”

Speaking recently to the UK’s Daily Star newspaper, Johnson said he was now looking to layeth a verbal smackdown on “generation snowflake.”

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy,” he said.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them, then they are offended, and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

He added: “We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or whatever you want to call them are actually putting us backwards.”

Johnson has two movies coming out in 2019, including a “Fast and the Furious” spin-off called “Hobbs and Shaw.”

