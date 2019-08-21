The Rock topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors in the world, which also includes 5 from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” source Universal

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson topped Forbes list of the highest-paid actors in the world this year with $89.4 million.

“Avengers: Endgame” star Chris Hemsworth came in second with $76.4 million. He’s one of five actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make the list.

Johnson, who’s currently on the big screen in the “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs and Shaw,” earned $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. Johnson moved up from second place last year while earning less.

Johnson made $124 million from June 2017 to June 2018, the most someone had ever made primarily from acting in the history of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. George Clooney topped the list of highest-paid actors last year with $239 million because of the sale of his tequila company, Casamigos, but did not make the top 10 this year.

This year’s list also includes five actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Bradley Cooper (Rocket’s voice), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Adam Sandler also cracked the top 10 thanks to his Netflix deal for multiple movies, one of which, “Murder Mystery,” was released this year. Netflix said in July that 73 million households watched the movie.

Below are the top five highest-paid actors in the world, according to Forbes:

5. Jackie Chan — $58 million

Chan starred in the Chinese movie “The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang” this year, as well as “Journey to China: Mystery of the Iron Mask,” which is currently in theaters in China.

4. Akshay Kumar — $65 million

Bollywood actor Kumar is currently starring in “Mission Mangal,” which recently passed am Indian box-office milestone with 100 crore (1 billion Indian rupees or $14 million).

3. Robert Downey Jr — $66 million

Downey enjoyed hefty paydays for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He earned $20 million upfront for “Avengers: Endgame,” and will get another 8% of box-office gross, or $55 million, according to Forbes. So, in all, Downey will earn $75 million for “Endgame,” his final outing as Iron Man.

2. Chris Hemsworth — $76.4 million

Most of Hemsworth’s earnings the past year came from his role as Thor in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame,” but he also starred in this year’s “Men in Black: International.”

1. Dwayne Johnson — $89.4 million

Johnson earns 15% of box office from franchise movies he stars in, and is getting $23.5 million upfront for the upcoming “Jumanji: The Next Level,” according to Forbes. He also gets $700,000 an episode for HBO’s “Ballers,” and makes seven figures from his Under Armour deal, Forbes said.