The Rock just encouraged his followers to vote by trolling Kevin Hart

caption The Rock had some fun with his encouragement to go out and vote. source Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an Instagram encouraging his followers to vote – and trolling Kevin Hart.

In the photo, Kevin Hart’s face is Photoshopped on top of his daughter’s face.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has poked fun at Hart on Instagram.

Celebrities are doing everything they can to get their fans to vote in the midterm elections Tuesday, from sharing sonogram videos to recording impassioned pleas – or, in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s case, playing around with Photoshop.

The actor poked fun at his fellow “Jumanji” co-star, Kevin Hart, in an Instagram post Monday, all while encouraging his followers to do their civic duty.

Johnson shared a sweet photo cradling his daughter – with Hart’s impassive face Photoshopped on top of hers.

“Get out and VOTE,” he captioned the doctored shot. “Don’t do it for me. Do it for our little ones. #vote.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the burn.

“For real these two together is never a dull moment!” one user wrote.

“Haaahaaaa omg you guys are funny,” another wrote.

As for Hart, he isn’t new to The Rock’s antics: he called his co-star’s last Photoshop of him “hilarious as hell.” He also can’t have been too surprised, as when Johnson originally posted the photo with his daughter, he captioned it: “Somewhere @kevinhart4real is crying and wishes he was her.”

Hart went for a more straightforward approach to encourage his followers to vote.

“Look what I got up and did this morning people,” he announced in a video on Instagram today, showing off his “I voted” sticker. “That’s right, I got up. I voted. Don’t just talk about it, be about it. Go make your presence felt. Go vote. I’m going back to bed.”

