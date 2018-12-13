The 30 rudest cities in America, where manners are basically a foreign concept

caption Some cities have a worse rep than others for welcoming residents. source NBC

Every city has some jerks, but some cities in the US are full of them.

Though places like New York and Boston may be known for having cranky residents, there are plenty of other cities where visitors have experienced a less-than-warm reception.

We’ve rounded up the cities that have graced lists of rude residents – in no particular order.

Miami, Florida

Miami recently unseated New York City and Los Angeles to become Travel + Leisure’s rudest US city in 2016. But it’s for kind of a flattering reason, according to the publication.

“They’re multilingual, beautiful, and wealthy,” Florida-based travel blogger Christine Austin said. “For regular folks, visiting here can feel like stumbling into a nightclub full of supermodels while you’re wearing yoga pants.”

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati came in at No. 18 onTravel + Leisure’s World’s Unfriendliest Cities list in 2015. Not only did voters find them unfriendly, one anonymous voter told the publication that there was nothing to do. “I arrived in Cincinnati on a weekend and I thought it was closed,” they said. Ouch.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a major city, so it’s no surprise that it made this list: they’re not exactly everyone’s cup of tea. The Windy City came in at number 14 on Travel + Leisure’s 2011 list.

Bloomington, Indiana

Big cities aren’t the only ones criticized for rude behavior. Bloomington, Indiana snagged the number four spot on FourSquare’s 2011 list of rudest cities in the world.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore came in at number nine on Travel + Leisure’s list of rudest cities in 2011. The city also landed on the list of cities where traveler’s felt unsafe.

El Paso, Texas

source Shutterstock

Texans aren’t all about southern hospitality, according to their Foursquare reviews. The social media site ranked El Paso, Texas as the second rudest city in the world in 2011.

Anchorage, Alaska

When you think of rude cities, you may not think of Anchorage, Alaska, but the city actually has landed on Travel + Leisure’s list of rudest cities in America several times, including snagging the 16th spot in 2012.

The publication notes that although the locals in this city aren’t outwardly rude, tourists may mistake their silence for meanness.

Los Angeles, California

It may be no surprise to you that Los Angeles is often in the top five for rudest cities in America. It’s even topped Travel + Leisure‘s list three times; it currently sits at number four.

Detroit, Michigan

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Detroit, Michigan may be on the rise as a travel destination, but it came in at the number 11 spot on Travel + Leisure‘s 2016 list of rudest cities.

San Diego, California

This town of surfers graced Travel + Reader’s list of rudest cities in 2011 at number 19. But never fear: the city hasn’t been featured on the list since.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

source Wikimedia Commons

Another surprising entry is Colorado Springs, which currently sits at number 16 on Travel + Leisure’s list as of 2016.

Portland, Oregon

source Shutterstock

The quirky and trendy Portland, Oregon ranked as number eight on Foursquare‘s list of rudest cities in the country. But the voting was done by rate of swearing in reviews, so maybe they just love to curse.

New Haven, Connecticut

source Wikimedia Commons

New Haven made the seventh spot on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the most unfriendly cities in the world. One reader said it was a city of “rude, unfriendly folks,” according to CNN.

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island has struck Travel + Leisure readers as “bookishly aloof,” whatever that means. In any case, Providence was ranked the 13th rudest city in America in 2016.

Newark, New Jersey

Though its neighbor New York City often gets the reputation for being rude, Newark, New Jersey actually scored the top spot on Condé Nast Traveler‘s list of the most unfriendly cities in the world.

“Newark is best known for being the site of an airport near New York, and for many of our readers, that’s the only reason to stop there,” the publication said at the time, according to CNN.

Washington, D.C.

Maybe real life is emulating “House of Cards?” The nation’s capital snagged the number three spot on Travel + Leisure’s 2011 list of rudest cities in America.

Boston, Massachusetts

source Bill Damon/flickr

Boston is a major city, so it’s not surprise that it’s on the list, coming in at number seven on Travel + Leisure’s 2016 ranking. Just don’t mock the Patriots and you should be fine, according to the publication.

Wilmington, Delaware

source Wikimedia Commons

Wilmington, Delaware also made the Condé Nast Traveler list of the world’s most unfriendly cities. It came in at number 17 in 2013.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Travelers were feeling the chill from this ski town, which ranked sixth in Travel + Leisure’s Rudest Cities in America List in 2016.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia made Travel + Leisure’s rudest cities list in 2011, coming in at number seven. They also ranked at the bottom of reader’s choice for “wild weekends” and near the bottom for “least attractive.

Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona

source Dreamframer/Shutterstock

The Phoenix/Scottsdale area is a common entry of the rudest city in America, courtesy of Travel + Leisure. The area ranked 15th in 2016.

Dallas, Texas

The Dallas/Fort Worth area didn’t have as much southern charm as many tourists would like. Travel + Leisure readers ranked it the eighth rudest city in America in 2016.

San Francisco, California

California has no shortage of spots on this list, with San Francisco coming in as the number 15 on Travel + Leisure’s 2011 list. But of course, most major cities are represented, as they’re big for tourism.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

It may not seem like a hot bed for hostility, but Travel + Leisure put Santa Fe, New Mexico as number 17 on its 2010 rudest cities list.

New York City, New York

caption The New York City skyline. source Erika Cross/Shutterstock

It’s probably no surprise, due to its reputation, that New York City made the Travel + Leisure rudest cities list each year, sometimes even topping it.

But blogger Marlon Uy Cana told Travel + Lesiure that with New Yorkers, you “get what you give.”

“Most New Yorkers were courteous, and I’ve chatted with them on the subway,” he said. “But as a tourist, I say ‘Hi’ first, and a big smile goes a long way. You get back what you give.”

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan claims another spot on this list, with Travel + Leisure readers ranking Ann Arbor as the 10th rudest city in America in 2016. But they also called the hometown of the University of Michigan, “notably hip and intelligent.”

Charlotte, North Carolina

Travel + Leisure ranked Charlotte, North Carolina as the 14th rudest city on its 2016 list.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Not everyone was feeling the love in the city of brotherly love. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ranked fifth in Travel + Leisure’s Rudest Cities in America list in 2016.

Seattle, Washington

caption Seattle’s original farmers market has nine acres of restaurants, cafes, bars, and takeout cuisine. source jcookfisher/ Flickr

Seattle, Washington is one of the most intelligent cities in the country, according to Travel + Leisure readers. But it’s also the 17th rudest city in the country, according to the 2011 list.

Orlando, Florida

The home to the happiest place on Earth has, apparently, some cranky people. Travel + Leisure readers ranked Orlando, Florida as the 10th rudest city in America in 2011. But, as the publication noted, this is a tourist hotbed, so it may be other tourists being the rude ones.