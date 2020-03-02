The Setai Miami Beach is a pampering stay with an east meets west aesthetic and possibly the best hotel shower I’ve ever had

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Setai Miami Beach is considered one of the priciest hotels in South Beach, but it’s also consistently top-rated for spacious all-suite rooms, luxury amenities, and five-star service.

There are 137 suites spread between an Art Deco main building and a contemporary oceanfront tower blending Asian-inspired decor and hospitality with modern comforts. Rooms range from Studio Suites to multiple bedroom apartment-style layouts.

I spent the night in a mid-tier One Bedroom City View Suite in the Art Deco building, and while it lacked an ocean view, it made up for it with zen-like touches and a deep soaking bath in the middle of the room.

Located on bustling Collins Avenue, from the outside, the Setai Miami Beach seems to be just another historic building with an iconic Art Deco facade.

There’s no grand sweeping driveway or flashy front doors. Everything in that first moment feels understated and subtle – which is entirely the intent.

Inside is a serene sanctuary of high-end hospitality, where every design accent or piece of furniture was meticulously selected in line with the hotel’s strong Asian roots.

Jade, bronze, and stone all feature heavily, positioned in alignment with Feng Sui practices, while each brick that lines the lobby floors was sourced from Shanghai and dates back to the Asian Art Deco period.

Most of the look favors the Far East but other touches are nods to Art Deco and Florida culture, such as fresh oranges throughout the central courtyard or latticework details.

The all-suite hotel is spread throughout two buildings: 87 suites in the classic Art Deco main building, and 50 additional oceanfront suites in an adjacent residence tower, where many units are privately owned. With three temperature-controlled pools, beachfront services, vibrant dining, and a revered spa, the Setai indulges guests in all ways possible.

I stayed in a City View One Bedroom suite, comped for review purposes, which is the top standard Art Deco room above the entry-level Studio Suite and Junior Suite. Standard suites start at $518 in low season but rise upwards of $775 in winter. One-Bedroom suites start at $810.

Both draw an affluent mix of well-heeled European families and groups of girlfriends from up the Eastern Seaboard, all seeking a sumptuous stay that promises to pamper every whim.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Setai Miami Beach.

Count 'em, there are 500 roses in that bouquet.

Housed in a restored 1936 landmark built by renowned architect Henry Hohauser, The Setai contrasts a striking example of Miami’s iconic Art Deco architecture with an ultra-modern 40-story glass tower.

Though from first glance upon entering on Collins Avenue, the exterior was diminutive. For context, many rivals flaunt massive driveways and rows of extravagant doors.

But here, the effect was more subtle. Inside, the doors opened to a more sweeping space, done up in dark wood with shades of rich brown and gray, highlighted by a long table with a central orb of 500 crimson red roses and a stone fertility sculpture.

The lobby was sleek and striking and complemented by a few designer boutiques that front Collins Avenue.

To the right was a long hall lined with designer shops and a concierge desk leading to guest elevators, and to the left were more shops, plus seating styled after meditation chairs, and a small check-in desk.

I arrived on Friday afternoon and was greeted by friendly staff and a cup of iced tea and fresh towels, a custom in high-end Asian hotels.

My room wasn’t ready, but I was booked in the main Art Deco building to a City View One Bedroom Suite with a balcony in the same building, on the top floor.

The Setai Miami Beach is a member of Leading Hotels of the World, so be sure to attach your member ID or consider joining, as members receive perks such as free upgrades and breakfast.

A peek at one of the two sink vanities that flank the entrance on either side of the bedroom.

I arrived early and had to wait about three hours for my room to be ready but was able to use the facilities. I received a text from the front desk at about 3:30 p.m. when it was available, a half-hour before the official check-in time.

Once available, a staff member guided me to my room and explained more features of the property and hotel on the way. I was a bit apprehensive of noise as my room faced the city instead of the water and I’m a light sleeper. This was immediately heightened by the fact that when the elevator doors opened, extensive construction was happening on my floor. The staff member informed me that they were in the process of renovating several rooms, including one that used to serve as Lenny Kravitz’s recording studio.

Fortunately, my room was at the end of the hall and I didn’t hear any construction noise. I was given a brief tour of the room, which opened up to a small entryway flanked by sink vanities on either side of the door.

This entry and bathroom area could be partitioned off from the bedroom by two sliding pocket doors, which I appreciated as another way to mitigate hallway noise.

The centerpiece of the room was a spa tub underneath a flat screen TV.

Ahead was the main room with a large King-sized Swedish Duxiana bed outfitted with Frette linens, and plush couches that lined an entire wall of windows.

A central flat screen TV was mounted on top, of all things, a deep soaking tub. Yes, I used it, mostly out of curiosity. The bath was relaxing, but I had to crane my neck in an awkward way to watch TV at the same time, which seemed to defeat the purpose.

The bedroom was sun-soaked and spacious.

I loved how the light poured into the room, though blackout shades were a quick switch away. I slept well and experienced no traffic noise despite facing the city rather than the ocean. Similar to other Asian hotels, the mattress was firm and not as plush as other Miami hotels.

There were many closets, one held two robes as well as a tote bag and flip flops available to use in-stay. If you decide to bring the robe or bag home, you’ll be charged, but the flip flops are free to keep. A large conch shell served as a marker to housekeeping to change linens, which I thought was a nice touch.

I only stayed one night and looked forward to turndown service, which is always a highlight in five-star hotels. Housekeeping knocked on my door as I was preparing to leave for dinner, and I asked if they might come back in an hour after I was done getting ready. The attendant seemed displeased and indicated she would, but when I returned later that evening it hadn’t happened. It seemed like a surprising fault in a hotel that otherwise revered hospitality.

My shower functioned like a steam room with excellent pressure.

With a sink and vanity on each side of the front door, there was more than enough room for two people to get ready, though it was not a traditional separate bathroom and lacked privacy unless you closed the pocket doors leading to the bedroom.

Next to one sink was a toilet, and next to the other sink was a luxurious black granite walk-in rainfall shower. With the door closed, it felt like a sumptuous steam room with excellent pressure and water temperature. Frankly, this was one of the best hotel showers I’ve experienced to date and it was stocked with Aqua di Parma bath products.

The second sitting area led out to the balcony.

Next to the bedroom was a small second sitting area with a daybed, which could also be closed off from the bedroom by a door and made the room feel like a spacious apartment. It had additional closets housing a minibar and Nespresso coffeemaker.

The room led out to a generous terrace that overlooked Collins Park, Biscayne Bay in the distance, and I could also glimpse the ocean from the side of the building. While this room was billed as City View, and certainly is from the inside, it’s a beautiful ocean view once you step onto the balcony.

The standard Studio Suite City View and One-Bedroom Suite City View differ only in that the Studio Suite does not have a separate living room and terrace. Both still have the same bedroom with a central spa tub flanked by generous seating.

As such, the One-Bedroom Suites seem best suited for families who don’t want to splash out on a lavish tower suite with multiple bedrooms but need the extra room beyond a bed and couch. For a couple, the Studio Suite is just as luxurious and well-sized and offers a good value for such a high-end suite starting around $500. A mid-tier Junior Suite offers additional seating and a separate bedroom, just without the balcony, for $675.

I was able to tour an oceanfront suite and the views were incredible.

Of course, there are always the incredible one, two, three, and four-bedroom suites in the residence tower, which feature full kitchens, washer-dryers, multiple bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling stunning vistas of the ocean from your living room, bedroom, and terrace.

These bookings include breakfast, airport transfers, soft drinks, and more, all starting at $1,100 per night. Only these rooms feature full ocean views. Rooms in the Art Deco building face the city or courtyard, so keep this in mind if an oceanfront view is crucial to your stay.

Friday Night Bazaar at Jaya

Jaya is the main restaurant, which celebrates Asian cuisine served in an elegant dining room or around a central reflecting pool and courtyard. Food is excellent and includes specialties like Dim Sum, fried rice, wok-fried noodles, and Tandoori-baked fish and meats. Don’t miss the spectacular Friday night Bazaar when dinner is served along with a decadent performance show featuring fire dancers, contortionists, and acrobats. It’s a lot of fun but could generate noise if your room faces the Courtyard as music goes until midnight.

Jaya also serves a la carte breakfast or a hefty breakfast buffet with everything from fried rice to waffles, made-to-order omelets, and a truly impressive spread of fresh-baked treats. It’s a pricey $44 per person but won’t disappoint.

For something small, order a drink or bite from the mother-of-pearl-topped bar across from the restaurant, which can be enjoyed there or in the courtyard.

One of three heated pools.

There are three sleek pools at Setai all heated year-round. One is set to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, the middle is 85 degrees, and the last is 90, which is the unofficial family-friendly pool.

You may order food from The Ocean Grill straight to your lounger, or it’s equally nice to sit at the restaurant and people-watch along the waterfront. The restaurant serves sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, and salads and cocktails served in coconuts. They’re very tasty, but pricey too – $24 for a coconut drink and $30 for a sandwich. Though, most things are expensive here in general.

The gym is open 24 hours.

The gym at Setai is 24 hours, so if you can’t sleep, you can hit the gym stocked with a nice variety of cardio and weight equipment. It’s located within the Valmont Spa, which utilizes Swiss medicine and cellular cosmetic research to formulate anti-aging skincare products and treatments. While many massages on offer, this is especially the place to indulge in facials and beauty treatments.

The spa lounge is nonexistent, however, and really just a reception desk, leaving the focus on the therapies performed upstairs in zen-like suites.

The hotel tower overlooks the beach lined with plush loungers.

Of course, one of Setai’s best features is its beachfront address. An idyllic path leads straight from Ocean Grill to a prime spread of private sand serviced by the hotel with wide plush day bed loungers, and smart arrows to alert waitstaff you need service to place a food order or request water. I experienced long waits for service at the pool and wished they had the same arrow system in place.

I did like that at both the pool and the beach, guests are presented with bottles of water, cold towels, and facial mist, which all seemed like thoughtful additions to make a beach or pool day that much more indulgent. Plus, Wi-Fi reaches all the way to the ocean!

The Setai holds a prime beachfront position on Collins Avenue in South Beach Miami, right next to leafy Collins Park.

Across the street is the well-reviewed Orange Blossom restaurant, and the hotel is close to well-reviewed dining and drinks at both the W South Beach and 1 Hotel South Beach.

The hotel is also a 20-minute ride to other popular neighborhoods such as downtown Brickell or the art-filled Wynwood and Design District areas, and a 40-minute drive from Miami International Airport.

The Setai Miami Beach is ranked 9 out of 222 hotels in Miami Beach and rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor by past guests.

Reviewers celebrate the beautiful design, excellent customer service, and on-site dining and entertainment. Writes one reviewer, “Start to finish I cannot fault this hotel at all. The customer service is amazing, giving every guest on their first visit a tour of the hotel upon arrival and escorting you to your room, talking you through everything along the way … You are made to feel incredibly special at this hotel. Our room was immaculate as was the whole hotel. The food and drinks menus throughout the hotel are spot on. We honestly can’t wait to come and stay here again.”

Complaints tend to relate to long waits for food, expensive prices, and loud music from traffic or on-site parties and events, such as the Friday night dining experience at Jaya. One reviewer wrote, ” In our “courtyard view” suite the furnishings were tired, and the wooden window blinds were broken with large gaps letting in light in the morning. Far worse, the “courtyard” outside our window was a truck service area and garage. We were awakened at 6 a.m. by the sound of a loud engine and warning chimes as a dump truck drove into a shed immediately below our window. That is not acceptable for a high-end hotel.”

Who stays here: Affluent European families, couples of all sorts, and groups of friends meeting up for a big weekend getaway.

We like: Asian-inspired decor and rooms that feel not only functional but purposeful and meaningful. Plus, rooms have more space than most similarly-priced hotel rooms in Miami Beach.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The shower is incredible. Friday night at Jaya was a feast for all senses that I’d return to even if I wasn’t staying at the hotel. The pool and beach facilities are also lovely and make for a rejuvenating South Beach stay.

We think you should know: Staying here is expensive and not just for room rates. Everything from food and drink prices to spa treatments can easily run hundreds of dollars, and most rooms don’t have any kind of water view unless you book a suite in the tower, which costs well over $1,100 per night at its lowest price.

We’d do this differently next time: If I had the cash or points to burn, I wouldn’t miss the chance to stay in the tower and face the ocean. When I toured those suites the views were jaw-dropping. But as most rooms aren’t accessibly-priced, I’d happily stay in a Studio Suite, which is just as well-appointed and offers the best value.

The Setai Miami Beach is a lavish five-star jewel that merges historic Art Deco architecture with contemporary design and amenities.

Rooms combine the precision of Asian hospitality with modern amenities such as soaking tubs and spa showers for an experience that’s luxe and opulent.

Of course, it’s consistently one of the most expensive hotels in South Beach, but the raw beauty and excellent amenities such as the plushly-outfitted pool and beach, Valmont Spa, and inventive food, curate an overall experience that feels serene, scintillating, and so very worth it.