My husband and I kicked off our honeymoon at The Siam Bangkok and thought it was one of the best hotels we’ve booked to date — here’s why it should be on your 2020 travel radar

The Siam, a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is a five-star boutique hotel in Bangkok’s riverfront Dusit neighborhood. All-suite accommodations are steeped in luxury, and every room comes with a dedicated butler.

A lush urban oasis, the hotel is made up of 39 rooms and villas for an intimate atmosphere that feels removed from Bangkok’s fast-paced streets. It’s one of the top-reviewed hotels on Trip Advisor, and a favorite for couples, honeymoons, business travel, and families seeking a high-end stay.

I spent the first two nights of my honeymoon in a Siam Suite, which starts at $400, and think it’s one of the best hotels I’ve ever booked to date for the high-end service, rich design, and spacious suites.

I always have high expectations for hotels when I travel. It’s why I meticulously research, plan, and vet any property before I book.

So when it came to planning my honeymoon, the bar was especially high. After all, it was my honeymoon. The word alone carried such a lofty connotation to guarantee the trip would be memorable, luxurious, and nicer than anywhere my husband and I had ever stayed.

And no property carried that weight more than our first hotel.

My husband and I chose to honeymoon in Thailand for a myriad of reasons: we’d never been to Asia, luxury hotels are incredibly affordable in Thailand, and it’s a place where we’d be able to mix adventure with relaxing.

We planned to travel around the country, but our first stop would be Bangkok, and we selected The Siam Bangkok based on its strong reviews, luxury reputation, and gorgeous starter rooms. Despite arriving late at night, bleary-eyed, after nearly 24 hours of travel, I was set on waking up somewhere incredible, even if we only had two days.

The Siam did not let me down.

Popular with couples and honeymooners, as well as business types, and even a few well-behaved families, The Siam is an all-suite boutique hotel set on three lush acres along the Chao Praya River, close to historic palaces, museums, and temples. It’s a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a collection of unique luxury properties around the world. Preferred members also receive perks such as member-only rates, early check-in, and late check-out, and room upgrades, when available.

My husband and I spent two nights in the entry-level Siam Suite, which starts as low as $400 based on online searches at the time of publication, but more typically hovers between $550 and $700 at busier times. I did receive a discounted media rate, however, I would gladly fork over the money to stay here again. Honeymoon or not, The Siam is a hotel you won’t soon forget with incredible service, well-appointed rooms, and a memorable riverfront location.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Siam Bangkok.

caption The main house is flanked by a pond and gardens that feel worlds away from the Bangkok bustle. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

By the time my husband and I landed in Bangkok and made it to our hotel, it was nearly midnight, and we had departed Los Angeles about 24 hours prior.

Driving up to The Siam, we passed many crowded, narrow, and run-down streets. It certainly did not mirror the lush, luxurious oasis I had envisioned in my travel planning. Not from the outside anyway.

Once we pulled into its gates and around a corner, we were led through a nondescript entrance. But inside, any concerns dissipated as I found myself in a calming urban sanctuary. The space was soothing, with perfumed scents filling the air. We were greeted with scented towels and a glass of passion fruit juice as we navigated check-in from a plush leather couch. I made a mental note to start drinking more passion fruit juice. It was delicious.

caption The main building houses suites spread over three floors, within an open, plant-filled atrium. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The lobby was dressed in dark wood and rich fabrics, and directly across was an indoor reflecting pond, filled with tall greenery soaring high into the tall glass-enclosed atrium. Oasis found.

There are just 39 rooms and villas, most of which are housed in this main building and overlook the internal courtyard. Corridors and rooms feature turn of the century antiques and artwork from the owner’s own collection that tell a tale of Bangkok’s rich culture and history.

Each booking comes with a dedicated butler. I was initially put off by the title, as it seemed not only unnecessary but stuffy. Truthfully, it really just meant having a dedicated staff member to speak to whenever we had questions or needed reservations.

My husband and I were lucky enough to be paired with Tong, who was kind, and eager to tell us about hotel features and show us our room.

caption My room opened to a sophisticated living room, with a glam bar and plush couch with TV and fruit replenished daily. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Our room was located on the third floor of the main building, an entry-level Siam Suite. I wasn’t able to compare it to upgraded room types, but for a standard offering, it hardly felt a compromise.

The room opened into a nice living room with a couch, bar area, and flat-screen TV. Fruit is offered every day and replenished by your butler as part of daily service. The palette was mostly neutrals, with grey, black, and silver, but local flowers added a nice pop of color.

We found the front door to be tricky to lock and unlock, with a keyfob that never seemed to line up just right.

caption The hotel owner’s own antiques and artifacts are on display in rooms, including this vintage bicycle. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The living room was able to be fully partitioned from the sleeping area, which would be a great option for families and groups.

Like in public spaces, the hotel owner’s own collection of artifacts featured prominently, as seen with a vintage bicycle that adorned one of our walls, and antique maps and photos.

caption My bedroom was separated from the living room with an additional seating area and desk. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Taking up the middle of the room was a plush King-sized bed, which I collapsed onto wholeheartedly. Jet lag aside, I slept blissfully. Despite the throngs of traffic and crowds outside, I did not heard a hint of noise.

Two armchairs and another TV stood at the front of the bed, and a writing desk and two closets right behind it.

Overall, I found the room to be quite spacious and as sophisticated as I’d hoped. I was surprised however to find that the complimentary Wi-Fi was less than efficient. It logged me off every time my phone idled, and cut out unexpectedly. This was frustrating given the high level of service provided at the hotel.

Also, there were no windows in the bedroom or living room, only the bathroom. I didn’t mind, as it offered great noise insulation and sleep quality, but the lack of natural light might be disappointing to some. Other room types can help mitigate this if it’s a concern.

caption Subway tile floors made for a sleek bathroom, with two counter areas and separate toilet and walk-in shower. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Steps behind the bedroom led to a sunken bathroom with subway tile, marble counters, separate toilet, standing tub, and walk-in shower. It was extremely spacious for two people and made getting ready at the same time quite easy. The bathroom was the only part of the room with windows. I did hear some light street noise, though we felt removed enough for it to still be private.

caption The standout of the entire suite was the freestanding tub, which was quite glamorous. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The most memorable part of our room, however, was the centerpiece soaking tub. The tub, like the hotel itself, was vintage-inspired and posh.

It honestly felt like the kind of tub someone with a butler would have. Tong even took it upon himself to draw us a bath one night after dinner during turndown service.

Our room was great, but other room types are even more indulgent, some with river views and private pools, though they cost several hundred dollars more per night.

While I’d love to experience it, even the Siam Suite’s rate can feel like a hard sell in a city where five-star hotels are regularly available for under $200 per night. However, unlike those properties, which tend to be big-name chains, The Siam offers spacious suites with more character that’s hard to match.

caption Villas and restaurants connect to the main house through lushly-lined walkways. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My favorite part of the hotel and its grounds was the deep sense of peace and calm. In a city such as Bangkok, that can feel rare.

This felt especially true as I explored idyllic pathways under a canopy of interweaving trees and branches to reach various on-site amenities.

The Opium Spa is located in the basement of the main building, renowned for award-winning treatments and therapies. There’s also a full-service salon, fitness center, and other health and wellness services.

Other amenities extend from hotel to the city. Rooms are equipped with smartphones that you may take and use. It’s a great asset while sightseeing to make calls, arrange for a ride back to the hotel, look up restaurant recommendations, or navigate with GPS.

Of course, there’s also the aforementioned butler service. Tong also helped us with dinner reservations, checked us into our flight and printed boarding passes, flagged down a cab when one we called took too long to arrive, and delivered ice to my room when I hurt my toe. When we talk about The Siam, we always recall kind, helpful, and friendly Tong.

caption An impressive infinity pool faced the river and featured lush landscaping. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My stay was too brief to dip into the turquoise infinity pool, but it was alluring, and I’d love to return and devote time just to sitting here and watching the boats pass.

Adjacent to the river, the pool area had lovely landscaping that felt like you’ve stumbled onto a secret garden.

caption Another view of the riverside pool area. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

In addition to the pool deck, chaise lounge chairs line the riverfront lawn, and you may order snacks and beverages from the adjacent Bathers Bar. It’s a great spot to savor views over the Chao Phraya River.

caption There are several on-site restaurants and bars, with breakfast served daily here. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Most meals are served in the Thai teak wood house across from the pool, where you’ll find Chon Thai Restaurant overlooking the river, for Thai-inspired meals three times a day.

I took breakfast here along with waterfront views, warm breezes, and a Thai omelet with coffee while Tong helped my husband and I plan our day. All bookings include breakfast, which offers ala carte entrees as well as a continental buffet of fresh bread, pastries, cheese, jam, and juices in an adjacent room of the restaurant.

That’s where you’ll also find Deco Bar & Bistro, for casual dining and drinks in an Art Deco-infused room.

Additionally, off the lobby, Café Chao is a quick break for cake, tea or freshly-brewed coffee.

caption The dock offered boat access to get around the city with ease. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The waterfront scenery wasn’t just for the pretty visuals, but also an advantage in getting around.

The hotel operates its own dock and luxe speedboat with daily service around the city, free for hotel guests. This was incredibly helpful, and also fun.

The hotel’s location was good, but not super central. The boat saved us money on taxis, and we were able to use the smartphone to call and inquire about boat pickups. The schedule is limited, however, so while it was a nice perk we were able to use, it didn’t always line up with our plans.

caption Bangkok’s main sites are an easy boat ride, Tuk Tuk, or taxi ride away. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Bangkok is a giant, sprawling city, so a central location really depends on where you plan to go.

The Siam Bangkok is positioned along the river in the city’s historic Dusit district. It was a quick boat or taxi ride (we downloaded Grab, the Thai version of Uber, which was generally cheaper than taxis and required less haggling) to popular sights such as The Grand Palace, Wat Pho (Reclining Buddha Temple), the Flower Market, floating markets, and Chinatown.

While there are some restaurants and places to explore nearby, there aren’t always sidewalks, so exploring by foot from the hotel may sometimes be difficult.

Budget about 45 minutes from the airport to the hotel by car, depending on traffic.

The Siam is a top-rated hotel in Bangkok on Trip Advisor, with 5 out of 5 stars, and ranked 11 out of 1,165 hotels. Writes one reviewer, “I can only describe it as a hotel unlike any other. It has an art deco architecture that is both classic and modern, complemented by an amazing and eclectic private collection of antiques that give you a sense of Thailand’s history. It has truly dramatic spaces – it feels like you have the hotel to yourself … It is far more grand than the photos can capture. I stayed at other luxury hotels in Thailand during my trip, but this was the one I’ll never forget!”

Negative feedback cites the location as isolated, poor internet service, high prices, and nearby construction.

“We simply didn’t love our stay at The Siam. We expected so much more when we were paying quite a lot to stay there … It is quiet and nicely situated right on the Chao Phraya River. However, it’s also inconvenient to just about every major attraction in Bangkok … Poor service was the real problem.”

Who stays here: Honeymooners and couples mostly, some business types, and an occasional family, all of whom visit from around the world.

We like: Well-appointed, spacious rooms offered excellent sleep with gorgeous baths.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The overall calming vibe that was high-end without feeling pretentious. From the leafy atrium to lush landscaping and waterfront location, this hotel was the ideal mix of luxury, style, and tranquility. In a city as fast-paced as Bangkok, it was a welcome reprieve. Plus, Tong was kind and helpful and made the butler amenity useful instead of gimmicky.

We think you should know: While the river location is idyllic, it is a bit removed and not very walkable. Prices for on-site amenities can also be expensive.

We’d do this differently next time: Book a suite or pool villa to truly indulge in luxury, and spend more time on-property at the spa and pool.

The Siam is a stunning, tranquil urban oasis that stands in sharp contrast to the often frenetic pace observed outside on Bangkok’s streets.

Historic artifacts and antiques are woven throughout the five-star boutique hotel, paying homage to Thai culture and history. Even entry-level rooms are spacious and indulgent while villas offer luxurious perks such as private pools.

The location is a bit removed from the city center, and may not be a fit for this looking to hit the ground running from morning until night. But for those who value a high standard in service, accommodations, and architecture, The Siam is a worthy reprieve you’ll remember long after you leave.