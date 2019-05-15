‘The Simpsons’ predicted Daenerys Targaryen’s big plot twist on ‘Game of Thrones’ 2 years ago

caption A scene from “The Simpsons,” season 29, episode one, “The Serfsons.” source Fox

Warning: Spoilers ahead for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.”

Someone on Reddit noticed that a scene from an episode of “The Simpsons” that aired two years ago seemed to preempt a key moment in the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones” on Sunday.

In season 29, episode one, which spoofs “Thrones,” Homer revives a dragon that lays waste to a village of innocent people as the family watches on.

The scene bears an uncanny resemblance to the “Game of Thrones” episode, where Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon incinerate the people of King’s Landing.

It’s one of many times “The Simpsons” has eerily predicted a major cultural event.

“The Simpsons” has done it again.

The iconic cartoon series has a history of gazing into the crystal ball and predicting real-life events via its comedic yellow characters.

Nearly 20 years ago, an episode of “The Simpsons” predicted that Donald Trump would one day become the US president. And in a 2012 episode, Lady Gaga performed for the town of Springfield while hanging in midair – which she did for real five years later for her Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday, yet another prescient “Simpsons” prediction came to light.

On the latest episode of “Game of Thrones,” Daenerys Targaryen shocked fans when she and her dragon laid waste to an already surrendered King’s Landing, obliterating thousands of innocent people.

caption A still from “Game of Thrones” season eight, episode five, “The Bells.” source HBO

We should have seen it coming though.

In 2017, on a season 29 episode of “The Simpsons” titled “The Serfsons,” which spoofed various aspects of “Game of Thrones” – including the Three-Eyed Raven and the Night King – Homer revives a dragon that proceeds to incinerate a village.

Someone on Reddit pointed out that the scene bears an uncanny resemblance to the penultimate episode of “Thrones,” where Daenerys is seen torching King’s Landing from above.

Here are the two scenes side by side:

caption “The Simpsons” versus “Game of Thrones.” source Fox / HBO

And you can watch a clip of the scene here:

Unfortunately, the dragon burning the village was the last scene of that “Simpsons” skit, so we’ll have to wait for Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” finale to find out who will take the Iron Throne for good.

