The Singapore Army’s upcoming ‘realistic’ urban training complex has smart targets that can ‘shoot back’ and retreat

The first phase of Safti City will consist of more than 70 buildings, including multi-storey blocks, simulated underground facilities and urban training structures. Mindef

As homeland security threats evolve and potential battlefields transition from jungles to urban environments, innovative solutions to prepare soldiers for the ever-changing landscape of modern peacekeeping and warfare have become nothing less than necessary.

In a statement released on Sunday (June 30), Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) announced plans to construct a new Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) urban training facility that will simulate city centres to provide its combatants a “realistic training experience”.

Called the SAF Training Institute (Safti) City, the 107,000 sqm facility – jointly developed by the SAF and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) – will be progressively rolled out in phases starting 2023.

The first phase of Safti City will comprise over 70 buildings, which includes three 12-storey blocks, simulated underground facilities and urban training structures, all housed in an area the size of 20 football fields that can accommodate brigade-level training.

Speaking at the Safti City groundbreaking ceremony on June 28, Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen said the facility – along with those currently being built in Queensland, Australia – will provide the Singapore Army’s soldiers with the “most advanced” training platforms globally.

“It will prepare them to conduct a wide range of operations that include homeland security, counter-terrorism, and disaster-relief operations as well as conventional operations in all types of terrain,” he said.

Touting it as a “smart” facility, Mindef noted that Safti City will not only serve the basic functions of a urban operations training ground but also leverage technologies that enhance training effectiveness and solders’ learning experiences.

Here’s what we know about the Safti City training facility:

Realistic training environments that mirror the city centre

Built on current military training areas in northwestern Singapore, Safti City will feature mock-ups of the city’s streetscapes and commercial-residential areas for soldiers to train under real-life scenarios.

These include an integrated transport hub with a bus interchange, a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station with multiple surface exits, high-rise interconnected buildings, dense building clusters, multiple road networks and public amenities such as shopping centres.

Configurable buildings and road networks to vary scenarios

Built-in swing panels will allow traffic flow and buildings to be configured according to training needs and specifications, enabling soldiers to carry out exercises using different building layouts and street landscapes each time they train in the facility.

Built-in swing panels allow for different battlefield layouts to be tested in the same space. Mindef

Targets that “shoot back”

Soldiers, vehicles and “smart” enemy targets alike will be equipped with sensors for monitoring and data capturing purposes. When the smart targets are engaged, they are able to “return fire” which conventional practice targets are unable to do. When a soldier or vehicle is “hit”, flashing sensors will simulate a casualty or downed vehicle.

Depending on the scenario, targets with proximity sensors may pop up behind doorways or corners when they detect the soldiers’ presence, training them to always be ready for sudden engagement.

Unlike conventional practice targets, Safti City’s smart targets come with “shoot-back” capability, so soldiers will have to always be on their toes. Mindef

Roving semi-autonomous targets that conduct patrols may even retreat from a location when they are being shot at by soldiers instead of retaliating.

Battlefield effects such as smoke and blast simulators will also be used to make training more realistic.

Data analytics and gamification

Battlefield instruments and video cameras installed around Safti City will help to track the real-time actions of troops. This data would be “collated and processed” by a data analytics system to provide feedback on individual and team performance.

A gamification system will give each soldier and team a score based on their performance, allowing them to set benchmarks that would serve as motivation for improvement.

Through battle statistics and gamification, individual soldiers and teams may be more motivated to improve their performance. Mindef

