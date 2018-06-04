The Singapore hotel where top brass, dealers and spies rub shoulders

The Shangri-La Dialogue was held at the hotel over the weekend. Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

SINGAPORE – For the region’s military officers, diplomats, weapons manufacturers and spies, there are few livelier places than the lobby of Singapore’s Shangri-La hotel around mid-year.

Here, beneath pillared ceilings and chandeliers, they gather for an annual informal bash – called the Shangri-La Dialogue – organized by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

This year’s chapter was held at the weekend and the chatter was particularly lively given the strategic shifts shaking Asia, from North Korea to rapidly-evolving rivalry between India and China.

In the ballroom, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for a “rules based order” for the region before U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis championed the “Indo-Pacific region” – both evolving constructs that Chinese officials eye as containment.