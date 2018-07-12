The Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention returns this year – here are the top 4 things to do

The Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention returns later this year. STGCC

The Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention (STGCC), is Singapore’s largest pop culture convention. It is set to return in September and this year’s edition promises to be even bigger and better than previous instalments.

The convention, which is a dream event for any fan of pop culture, will take place on September 8 and 9 at Marina Bay Sands.

Tickets are on sale now and here are the four things you can expect to do or see:

Meet Marvel and DC Creators

Fans will be able to meet creators of several popular Marvel and DC titles. STGCC

In line with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 10th anniversary, several Marvel creators and artists will be present at the convention this year. Marvel Studios’ head of visual development Ryan Meinerding stands out as someone whom fans are sure to be excited about.

Meinerding has worked on some of the biggest Marvel films to date, including “Thor”, “Captain America: The First Avenger”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther”.

Fans of Marvel’s biggest rival, DC Comics, will not be left out either as comic artist David Finch and comic illustrator Mark Brooks will also be attending this year’s STGCC.

Finch has contributed to notable DC titles such as “Wonder Woman” and “Batman”, and is known to comic book fans as “the man who officiated Batman’s wedding”, for his work on the series.

Brooks, on the other hand, is known for his work on the “Detective Comics” series.

The Cosplaying Experience

Cosplaying is a huge aspect in every edition of the convention. STGCC

Fans dressing up as their favourite characters has always been the norm for conventions, and the STGCC is no different.

This year, cosplay fans will be able to enhance their outfits by assembling their own superhero cape. In collaboration with sewing machine company SINGER, up to 1000 capes will be provided for fans to sew and create into their own unique versions at any of the four SINGER booths.

Visitors can also pit their own cosplaying abilities against others by taking part in the STGCC “Championships of Cosplay”, where contestants will compete to see who has the best outfit.

They will be judged on the theatricality, needlework, special effects of the costume in both a pre-event judging session and stage display.

Participants may seek inspiration from comic books, movies and television, video games, anime and manga, and fantasy characters when creating their costumes.

The first place contestant will win a fully sponsored trip to Chicago to participate in the global cosplaying competition, the “2019 Crown Championships of Cosplay Finals”. Other prizes include cash amounts of S$500 ($367) and S$300 for second and third place respectively.

A Fancy Dress Party for Kids

Kids are welcome at the convention as well. STGCC

The STGCC is not just for adults.

Kids aged five to twelve can dress up as whoever they want at STGCC’s “Kids Cosplay Parade”, an event that takes place on the second day of the convention.

Parents will be able to show up with their children for free, and all sorts of costumes are accepted at the Parade.

Exclusive Merchandise

The STGCC has exclusive merchandise for fans that go to the event. STGCC

As expected from conventions, there are limited edition merchandise to take home and these will range from t-shirts and posters to sticker packs and lanyards.

There will also be a special “VIP Loot Pack” available, which comes with three VIP Fast Passes, VIP merchandise such as t-shirts, lanyards, badges and a special mystery t-shirt among other goodies.