The single most effective way to unclog your nose

Cold and flu season is fast approaching.

Break out the antibacterial gel.

You’re unlikely to avoid getting ill altogether, so here are a couple of techniques to try if you get a blocked nose.

It’s coming up to that time of year where everyone in your office is going to have the sniffles. No amount of hand gel or avoiding the communal kettle will stop the cold virus getting you – there’s just too many germs around.

If you do get struck down with a cold, one of the most annoying symptoms is a blocked nose. It can linger around even when you feel better, and it feels like you spend most of your weekly budget on tissues.

Rather than endlessly blowing your nose (which you’re probably doing wrong anyway), there are a few techniques for clearing a blocked nose you can try.

According to Prevention magazine, there is one superior method. In a video, the health site explains the tongue tap technique. First, you press your tongue to the top of your mouth and then press between your eyebrows on your forehead. Press, tap, and release for about 20 seconds.

“What it does is it rocks a bone called the vomer bone back and forth, and it actually clears everything that’s congested,” said Amy Rushlow, the managing editor of Prevention.

You can also try putting your head back and pinching your nose, then holding your breath for as long as you can. Take a breath when you finally have to, and your sinuses should be clear.

“Your brain realises that you’re not getting in enough oxygen, so your survival mechanism kicks in, clearing your sinuses so you can get in air,” said Rushlow.

You can watch the whole video below.

