The STILE Initiative Cohort 2 Calls for Application from across Asia-Pacific

Startups, Investors and Industry Leaders Gather to Share Ideas for the Future at the Cohort 1 information Night

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 August 2019 – Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group”) announced The STILE Initiative (“the programme”), the investment-backed residential incubation programme, has progressed to the recruitment for Cohort 2, at the inaugural Information Night on 1 August 2019. At the Information Night, five selected incubatees of the programme’s Cohort 1 presented the growth and development of their business to Stan Group executives, investors and other industry leaders. This was achieved through the development of commercial relationships and contracts with Stan Group members, while in parallel through the participation in boot camps, workshops, networking sessions, mentoring and forums which are aimed at providing training and guidance on the required skills a startup should possess in a holistic approach, during the four-month programme.









(Centre, back row) Mr. Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group and Founder of the STILE Initiative, startup teams, mentors and industry leaders gather at the Cohort 1 information Night, to share ideas for the future





Founded by Stan Group and co-organised by Jumpstart Media, The STILE Initiative is a residential incubation programme for international startups. Inaugurated this year, the Cohort 1 has attracted applications of over 500 startups from 11 cities in Asia Pacific. After multiple rounds of interviews, five companies were selected to participate in the four-month programme, with accommodation, office space, and stipend provided. The selected companies focused on a range of innovative technologies in areas such as digitization of assets, portfolio management for crypto assets, microfinancing, hotel reservation, and property management. Stan Group’s associated business units and strategic partners provided opportunities for startups to take on contracts and accumulate real-world proof of concepts and revenue. As a result, 60% of the teams have obtained commercial contracts, while 40% of the teams have confirmed investments.





The recruitment for the Cohort 2 of the STILE Initiative has begun. A maximum of 10 startups will be selected from 12 cities across Asia Pacific — Adelaide, Bangkok, Brisbane, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, Melbourne, Perth, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. The programme is keen to recruit startups from the Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Financial Services, and Media & Communications verticals, although promising ventures in any industry will be considered. It is preferred but not required for applicants to provide a tech-based solution. Application deadline is 31 October 2019.





“Innovation, collaboration and entrepreneurship have always been the core values of Stan Group, and The STILE Initiative is the platform designed to foster engagement between corporations and entrepreneurs. The programme is also a major step towards a commitment to our mission — creating shared value, which we hope to accomplish by nurturing the next-generation entrepreneurs across Asia.” Said Mr. Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group, “I am very pleased to witness the immense development of the teams under The STILE Initiative; and to be a catalyst for the development and prosperity of the commercial ecosystem. I look forward to commencing the Cohort 2 programme, and maintaining a continued collaboration with the existing cohort teams.”





For more information about the STILE Initiative and the recruitment details, please visit https://www.stileapac.com/.





About Stan Group

Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group” or “the Group”) is a leading conglomerate rooted in property with a wide array of diverse businesses. Committed to sustainable business development and social investment, the Group manages a HK$60 billion real estate portfolio in strategic partnership with the Tang Shing-bor family and operates more than 40 respected brands across five business pillars: property, hospitality, communication services, financial services and The STILE, innovative businesses with social purposes. Dedicated to innovation, collaboration, human focus and entrepreneurship, the Group’s core values empower it to achieve the vision of driving the vibrancy of society, and the mission of creating shared value (CSV) for shareholders, business partners, customers, employees and the community at large.