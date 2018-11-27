The Syrian man who was stuck in a Malaysia airport for 6 months is now heading to Canada – here’s what we know

Hassan Al Kontar posted a Twitter video on Nov 26, telling viewers that he was on his way to Canada. Twitter / Kontar81

The Syrian man who was stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) for about six months is now Canada-bound.

Hassan Al Kontar had been working in the UAE until he was deported in 2016 when war broke out in Syria and his work permit could not be renewed.

As he refused to comply with mandatory military service, he needed to seek asylum in another country but was refused entry into Cambodia, and was not allowed back into Malaysia after being barred from a flight to Ecuador.

Read also: A Syrian man who has been trapped in an airport for two months explains how he survives day-to-day

His situation made headlines when he began posting regular Twitter videos of himself living in the transit zone of Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

In October, Hassan was arrested for being in a forbidden zone of the airport, and placed in a detention centre.

The 36-year-old’s plight drew the attention of people all over the world.

According to a report by BBC, Canadian sponsors – namely the British Columbia Muslim Association and Canada Caring Society – sought to have his case expedited and have since made arrangements for him to fly to Canada as a refugee.

On Monday (Nov 26), Hassan posted yet another video on Twitter – this time, from the Taiwan International Airport.

Apologising for not being in touch for two months, he said that he would be reaching his final destination – Vancouver, Canada – on Tuesday (Nov 27).

Breaking news ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/o2vQGROBdS — Hassan Al Kontar (@Kontar81) November 26, 2018

In the video, he said vaguely: “For now, it’s not important where I have been or what went on. The past is no longer with us. What’s important is today and tomorrow; the present and the future.”

He added that the past eight years had been a “hard and long” journey, with the last ten months “very hard and cold”.

Read also: UN says Malaysia should release Syrian man arrested after months in airport

He expressed gratitude to his “Canadian friend’s family”, his family, his lawyer, and his supporters.

“I could not do it without support and prayers from all of you… Thank you all, I love you all,” he said, adding that he would keep everyone updated.

He also urged the public to pray for “those who still need it the most” – in refugee camps and detention camps all over the world.