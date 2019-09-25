The Tie Bar has launched $55 button-up shirts that are perfect for laid-back office dress codes — here’s how they fit and feel

caption Tucked or untucked, The Tie Bar Casual shirts look more expensive than they actually are. source The Tie Bar

Best known for its ties and formal menswear, The Tie Bar is keeping up with the constantly evolving menswear market by introducing a new collection of casual shirts.

The Tie Bar‘s new button-ups are designed to be the perfect length to wear tucked or untucked, making them versatile wardrobe additions. You can wear them in the office and on the weekends.

Priced at $55 or three for $140, The Tie Bar Casual Shirts are pretty affordable, whether you bundle them or not.

The standard collared button-up shirt is an undeniable menswear staple, but as office dress codes become more laid back, they’ve become a one-dimensional piece – only to be worn in formal and strict settings.

I personally work in an office with a laid back dress code, so one question that I ask myself when I’m shopping is, “Can I wear this any day of the week regardless of where I’m going?” If the answer is yes, then it probably has a viable place in my closet.

While just about all of my dress shirts (some still in the original packaging) sit in my closet waiting for a swanky occasion to be worn, The Tie Bar is releasing a collection of casual shirts that has me considering whether I even need to keep all those formal dress shirts around. Designed to be worn either untucked or tucked in, you can seamlessly wear Tie Bar’s new shirts in the office, to a bar for happy hour after work, or on the weekend while hanging out.

Button-up shirts that are slightly shorter to better accommodate an untucked style is by no means a new concept, but The Tie Bar’s version is well worth mentioning because of the large assortment of sizes and relatively affordable prices.

Unlike most casual button-ups that go by alpha sizes (typically only small, medium, large and extra-large), The Tie Bar Casual shirts are available in standard and trim fits, neck sizes 14.5-18.5, and sleeve lengths 32/33, 34/35, and 36/37. In total, that adds up to over 30 sizes to choose from.

What they’re like to wear

The Tie Bar sent me a few of the new casual shirts to test out, and, just as I expected, they fit me well and were comfortable to wear. As you can see in the picture above, the shirt doesn’t fall too far below my waist like shirts specifically designed to be worn tucked in. Here I am wearing The Tie Bar’s Tribal Print Casual Shirt, Outerknown Selvedge S.E.A. Jeans, and blue low-top Clarks Wallabees.

I also got to try one of the flannel casual shirts and it was soft against the skin, but better suited for cool fall weather. Thankfully, it’s still very warm in New York City.

The bottom line

At $55 each or three for $140, The Tie Bar Casual Shirts are affordably priced, whether you want to bundle them or not. I think this is a major bonus as many shirt companies blatantly over-price their shirts to force you into buying more to “save” at the bundle price.

Right now, there are only five shirts in The Tie Bar Casual Shirts Collection, but if the brand’s massive assortment of ties, tie bars, pocket squares, dress shirts, pants, and socks is any indication of what’s to come, there will be more styles in the future. If you want shirts that look good, fit well, and can be worn everywhere, I highly recommend these.