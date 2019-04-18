The time for Legacy Planning is now! Etiqa launches Premier for High Net Worth Individuals

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 April 2019 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore has introduced a new campaign for its Premier suite of legacy planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals. This omni-channel launch campaign takes an amusing look at the grave topic of bequeathing one’s wealth upon passing on.

“Legacy Planning is an important consideration when developing a sound financial strategy. However, most people don’t think about what they’d like to leave behind, or how they can do it effectively” explains Simon Ashton, Executive Vice President and Head, Partnerships Distribution at Etiqa Singapore. “Our ad campaign highlights the unfortunate outcomes of not having appropriate succession plans in place using a more light-hearted approach than is normally seen for this important subject.”

A series of online videos feature people bickering intensely in various scenarios, such as a family squabbling in their living room and key business leaders arguing in the board room after an individual has passed on. The deceased person amazingly comes to life and expresses regret of not planning earlier or leaving a proper legacy, but it’s too late.

“There never seems to be a good time to think about what life will be like for those closest to you when you’re no longer around. Many people underestimate just how complicated their finances can be for their loved ones to deal with – and distribute as per their wishes – after they’re gone. With Premier by Etiqa, you can now plan ahead to protect your business, provide a fair and equitable distribution of wealth to loved ones and create a meaningful legacy for the next generation,” says Ashton.

The integrated campaign breaks mid-April across print, digital, out-of-home and free-to-air TV. A new website offers detailed illustrations of the various legacy planning solutions available. This will be followed by personalised marketing initiatives and events targeted at high-net-worth individuals.

For more information about Premier by Etiqa, please visit etiqa.com.sg/premier.





Video Links

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfrG5TFLcno

www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdByJHKEEG8

www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2GEER_89q0





Website

etiqa.com.sg/premier





Credits

Client: Etiqa Singapore

Brand: Premier by Etiqa

Agency: Blak Labs

Director: Caleb Huang

Film Production: Smallshop Communications

Media: IPG Mediabrands (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Columbus Singapore





About Etiqa

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act.

With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings, retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our customers plan for a better future. Rated “A” by Fitch in April 2019 for our financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people over policies.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.