Here are the 10 buzziest commercials going into Super Bowl 2019

Cardi B in a still from Pepsi's commercial at Super Bowl 2019

The Super Bowl is a big stage for advertisers, but not all commercials are created equal.

Business Insider crunched data from Brandwatch, iSpot and Realeyes to determine which ads were creating the most buzz leading up to Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.

There’s no stage as big as the Super Bowl when you’re an advertiser – if you can afford the hefty $5 million price-tag for a 30-second commercial, of course.

But the Super Bowl is a mixed bag when it comes to ads, and not all are created equal. Some ads are funnier, wackier or more emotional than others, and grab the audience’s attention even before they hit the TV screens on the big game day.

Business Insider crunched data from social media measurement company Brandwatch, iSpot and AI-powered measurement company Realeyes to get a sense of which ads were winning over the majority already and creating the most buzz leading up to Super Bowl Sunday this weekend.

We looked at Brandwatch’s tally of social mentions on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit over the past two weeks; and iSpot’s earned media view metric as well as digital share of voice metric, which measures the noise an ad made compared to others, factoring in likes, shares, views, comments, tweets and retweets on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and search.

Realeyes, on the other hand, used AI and facial recognition technology to measure the attention levels and emotional reactions of 150 US consumers to Super Bowl ads, combining them to give ads scores out of 10.

The list is by no means comprehensive, but here’s what we found, in no particular order:

This year’s game will be broadcast on CBS at 6.30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 3.

Pepsi

Pepsi’s self-depracating ad for its flagship product featuring Lil Jon, Steve Carell and Cardi B has gathered over 46,000 social mentions according to Brandwatch, and scored 9.37 out of 10 on Realeyes’ survey. But it has just about 500,000 earned views, according to iSpot.

“Pepsi has reaped the benefit of not only having a Super Bowl commercial, but for sponsoring the halftime show, too,” said Kellan Terry of Brandwatch. “Pepsi has also benefited from the popular media narrative of entering Atlanta which is a ‘Coca-Cola town.'”

Watch the ad below:

Budweiser

Budweiser’s environmental play set to the tune of Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” that touts Anheuser-Busch InBev’s use of wind power in its brewing operations has struck a chord.

It has around 4,000 mentions according to Brandwatch and a digital share of voice of 11.6% according to iSpot, with over 20 million online views and 43 million social impressions. But it is ahead of all brands when it comes to earned media views, totaling nearly 14 million.

It scored 9.06 points out of 10 in Realeyes’ tally.

Watch the ad below:

Devour

The Kraft-Heinz brand’s food porn-inspired spot is also emerging as a fan favorite.

It scored 9.18 out of 10 by Realeyes and has more than 3,800 mentions, according to Brandwatch. It also has had more than 11 million online views and over 31 million social impressions, amounting to a digital share of voice score of 4.4%, according to iSpot.

Here’s the ad:

Amazon

Amazon’s 90-second ad starring Harrison Ford, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, and Forest Whitaker promoting its voice assistant Alexa pokes fun at how Amazon is increasingly equipping everything from doorbells to cars with its voice-activated technology.

It has over 17,000 mentions according to Brandwatch; and a Realeyes’ score of 9.31 out of 10. It has more than 7 million online views and over 40 million social impressions, according to iSpot.

Here’s the ad:

Doritos

After its star-studded collaboration with Mountain Dew featuring two duos (Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage and Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott) battling it out, Doritos is back with another celebrity-heavy commercial this year.

This year, Chance the Rapper will appear alongside the Backstreet Boys in the Super Bowl spot for its newest flavor, Flamin’ Hot Nacho, by agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

And the spot is already making waves. According to Brandwatch, the ad has been mentioned more than 16,000 times across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit over the past two weeks.

Its digital share of voice, according to iSpot is 4.4% and it has more than 4.4 million earned views already. Doritos scored 9.26 out of 10 in Realeyes’ analysis.

Here’s the spot:

Expensify

Expensify is bringing its first ever television ad during the Super Bowl this year, featuring 2 Chainz and Adam Scott hilariously trying to expense everything.

The humor seems to be working, with Expensify amassing more than 176 million social impressions, according to iSpot. It didn’t do as well in terms of eliciting attention and emotional reactions, with a score of 6.36 of 10 on Realeyes.

Here’s the ad:

Stella Artois

Stella harking back to the good ol’ Sex & the City days with Sarah Jessica Parker seems to be a winner among a certain subset of the audience.

It has more than 12 million online views and over 31 million social impressions according to iSpot. But it doesn’t score very highly on Realeyes, with an emotional and attention score of 7.59 out of 10.

Here’s the commercial:

M&M

M&M’s Super Bowl ad starring Christina Applegate and touting its new chocolate bar may not have gotten tongues wagging, but scores the highest in terms of attention and emotional response.

It scored 9.72 out of 10 on Realeyes’ survey. But there was significant confusion among the audience, with a lot of people thinking it was an ad for a car, according to Realeyes.

Watch the ad below:

Pringles

Pringles’ ad “Sad Smart Device” is another example of an ad doing average online, but generating a lot of attention and emotional reactions.

It scored a 9.45 out of 10 on Realeyes’ survey, while getting barely 19,000 in earned views according to iSpot.

Here’s the ad:

Avocados from Mexico

The brand’s mash up of avocados, dogs and actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth seems to be a recipe for success.

It has had nearly 20,000 mentions according to Brandwatch; and more than 40,000 online views and 340 million social impressions, according to iSpot.

In fact, the most-used social media hashtags around the Super Bowl revolve around Avocados From Mexico’s ad, said Brandwatch.

It didn’t command as much of an emotional response though, with a Realeyes score of 8.46 out of 10.

Here’s the ad: