Here are the 10 buzziest commercials going into Super Bowl 2020

caption A still from Olay’s Super Bowl spot. source Olay/Badger and Winters

The Super Bowl is a big stage for advertisers, but some ads capture the audience’s attention more than others.

Data from five social media measurement companies including Brandwatch, iSpot, Sprout Social, Talkwalker and Unruly show which ads are already making waves.

Amazon, Google and Olay are among the 10 commercials making the biggest impact.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Super Bowl is the most expensive and valuable advertising day of the year, with marketers paying $5.6 million and up for a 30-second ad that can reach 100 million people.

But not all of the ads end up actually capturing people’s attention.

Business Insider viewed data from five social media measurement companies to see which ads were getting the most buzz and positive sentiment leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

To see all the Super Bowl commercials set to air this year, click here.

We used Brandwatch, Sprout Social, and Talkwalker, which tracked the ads’ mentions across social platforms and websites. Talkwalker also determined how much share of online chatter brands captured.

Unruly gives brands an “EQ” score of 0 to 10 based on emotional reactions, brand recall, favorability, and purchase intent, with the US average being a 5.

Finally, iSpot tracked the ads’ digital share of voice, factoring in likes, shares, views, comments, tweets and retweets on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and search.

Here are the 10 ads, in alphabetical order by marketer, that consistently scored the highest across those metrics, as of January 30:

Amazon

source Amazon

Amazon’s spot starring celebrity couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi imagines what life was like without an always-on assistant like Alexa and pokes fun at everything from fake news to machines storing your data.

The bet seems to be paying off, with Amazon’s ad amassing more than 6,400 social mentions across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, according to Brandwatch. The spot also has the most comments and shares of any so far, according to iSpot, with a digital share of voice of 16.6%.

Watch the spot below:

Avocados from Mexico

source Avocados from Mexico

Avocados from Mexico’s ad starring Molly Ringwald as a home shopping network host selling products for avocados has gotten more than 51,000 mentions across the web, according to Talkwalker.

Watch the ad below:

Bud Light Seltzer

source Bud Light Seltzer

With nearly 34,000 mentions, according to Talkwalker, Bud Light is stirring up conversations online after the beer brand ran a campaign to determine which spot to run: One with both Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer or one with mango seltzer.

Ninety-nine percent of the social mentions of it are positive, according to Sprout Social.

Watch one of the spots below:

Cheetos

source Cheetos

MC Hammer touting Cheetos Popcorn to the tune of “Can’t Touch This” is also an early fan favorite, with more than 1,700 mentions, per Brandwatch.

It got an EQ score of 6.1 out of 10, according to Unruly – the highest in the humor category – with 16% of viewers saying they had an intense emotional response to the ad.

Watch the ad below:

Doritos

source Doritos

Doritos’ commercial that features a dance-off between Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X as “Old Town Road” plays is a hit, grabbing nearly 7% of the online chatter around the Super Bowl, per Talkwalker.

Eighty percent of the 5,200 tweets around it are positive, according to Sprout Social.

Watch the spot below:

Google

source Google

The Super Bowl is usually a stage where advertisers rely on fun and humor, but Google’s tearjerker has touched a chord.

The ad, called “Loretta,” features Google’s virtual assistant helping a man remember his late wife and has racked up an EQ score of 6.5 out of 10, according to Unruly. It also has the highest brand favorability of the ads so far.

Watch it below:

Hyundai

source Hyundai

With more than 37,000 mentions and 257,000 engagements, Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” featuring Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has stirred up conversation online, per Talkwalker.

The ad scored 5.5 out of 10 on Unruly’s EQ meter; and has a digital share of voice of 9.3%, according to iSpot, with 98% of the conversation around it being positive.

Watch it here:

Microsoft

source Microsoft

Microsoft’s spot chronicles Katie Sowers, the offensive assistant coach of the San Francisco 49ers – the first woman to coach in the big game.

“Be The One” is in the third place so far with an EQ score of 5.7 out of 10, per Unruly. Watch it below:

Olay

source Olay/Badger and Winters

Olay’s ad with an all-female cast and empowerment message is a top-ranking one with more than 71,000 mentions and 140,000 engagements, according to Talkwalker.

Ninety-seven percent of the people tweeting Olay’s hashtag #makespaceforwomen are positive, according to SproutSocial.

Watch the spot below:

Planters

source Planters

Planters started trending on Twitter and LinkedIn when a pre-game spot showed its mascot Mr. Peanut dying after an accident, getting 9,900 mentions including 6,000 mentions on January 22 alone, according to Brandwatch.

But Planters only eked out a 0.5% of digital share of voice, per iSpot, and its death-focused ad has been surrounded by mostly negative sentiment (68.15%).

Watch its teaser below: