One service allows investors to buy and sell shares of classic cars. These are the 10 best-performing car ‘stocks’ on Rally.

source Rally

Brokerage firm Rally is among the new crop of businesses splitting collectibles into tradable shares, and most of its top-performing car “stocks” boast greater returns than the S&P 500.

The service began by splitting classic autos into thousands of tradable shares, and now does the same with sports memorabilia, watches, and even Japanese whisky.

Here are the top 10 appreciating car stocks, from a 1990s Mazda Miata to a turbocharged Lamborghini Countach.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

The US stock market is surging forward in its historically long expansion, but an unconventional investment is leaving equities in its dust.

Brokerage service Rally is among the businesses offering shares of pricey collectibles. The company began by splitting classic cars into thousands of shares, and has since expanded to list sports memorabilia, classic books, watches, and alcohol.

Several of the car “stocks” listed on Rally have yielded impressive returns. The top nine performing automobiles listed on Rally have outperformed the S&P 500 in the period since their initial offerings, and the cars listed aren’t all Italian status symbols. The list of top 10 performers features Mustangs alongside Porsches, and one Mazda landed better returns than a Ferrari.

Here are the top 10 appreciating car “stocks” listed on Rally, by increasing return on investment.

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale

source Rally

Performance since offer (July 24, 2017): up 16.53%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 25.3%

Market value change: $178,500 to $208,000

Current share price: $104

1980 Lamborghini Countach Turbo

source Rally

Performance since offer (January 17, 2019): up 18.11%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 17.43%

Market value change: $635,000 to $750,000

Current share price: $150

1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S

source Rally

Performance since offer (May 10, 2019): up 20%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 7.4%

Market value change: $66,000 to $79,200

Current share price: $36

1985 Ferrari Testarossa

source Rally

Performance since offer (November 23, 2017): up 21.88%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 19.1%

Market value change: $165,000 to $201,100

Current share price: $100.55

1989 Porsche 911 Speedster

source Rally

Performance since offer (July 20, 2018): up 23.64%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 10.5%

Market value change: $165,000 to $204,000

Current share price: $102

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

source Rally

Performance since offer (November 21, 2017): up 25.39%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 19.1%

Market value change: $115,000 to $144,200

Current share price: $72.10

1990 Mazda Miata

source Rally

Performance since offer (April 17, 2019): up 26.88%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 6.7%

Market value change: $26,600 to $33,750

Current share price: $6.75

1988 Lamborghini Jalpa

source Rally

Performance since offer (February 9, 2018): up 28.89%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 18.1%

Market value change: $135,000 to $174,000

Current share price: $87

1977 Lotus Esprit S1

source Rally

Performance since offer (November 17, 2016): up 50.71%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 41.5%

Market value change: $77,700 to $117,100

Current share price: $58.55

1990 Ford Mustang 7Up Edition

source Rally

Performance since offer (July 24, 2018): up 52.12%

S&P 500 performance since offer: up 9.7%

Market value change: $16,500 to $25,100

Current share price: $12.55

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Mercedes-parent Daimler warns the costly transition to electric cars is forming a triple-threat to future profits

Charles Schwab saw trading accounts surge 31% in one month after dropping commission fees

Andrew Yang wants to regulate big tech without breaking it up, and says his fan Elon Musk is in full support