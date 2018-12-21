The 10 highest-paid comedians of 2018 are all men, proving the industry still has a problem

caption Kevin Hart was the second-highest paid comedian of 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty

Forbes released a list of the top 10 highest-paid comedians in 2018.

All of them are men, including Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Ricky Gervais, and Dave Chappelle.

The list proves that while the entertainment industry has made some huge strides over the years, the comedy world remains the same.

Forbes released a list of the top 10 highest-paid comedians in 2018, and there are zero women on it, proving the industry still has a long way to go with equal pay for women.

Comedian Kathy Griffin called this out in a tweet on Thursday.

Forbes is simply reporting the numbers, so who is on the list, like the two ventriloquists (Terry Fator and Jeff Dunham), is out of its control. But the list proves that while other branches of the entertainment industry have made historic strides – especially since the #MeToo movement – inclusion and equal pay is still a problem in the comedy world.

Jerry Seinfeld, who has a huge deal with Netflix, tops the list at $57.5 million. Kevin Hart, who recently stepped down from hosting the Oscars after several homophobic tweets resurfaced, was the second highest-paid comedian at $57 million.

Just under Hart is Dave Chappelle, who in 2018 appeared in the awards season darling “A Star Is Born” and released two Netflix specials with Netflix. Both specials weren’t well-received. In one special, Chappelle was accused of transphobia, and in the other, Chappelle made fun of a woman who was a victim of sexual harassment by Louis C.K, calling her “weak” because the harassment stopped her from pursuing a career in comedy.

There are plenty of successful female comedians deserving of similar pay to their peers, like Amy Schumer, who also signed a big Netflix deal and fought to get a deal equal to Chris Rock in 2017 (Rock is on the Forbes list).

It was also surprising not to see comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong (who has a second original Netflix special coming in 2019) in the top 10, considering they have taken the comedy world by storm over the past few years.

