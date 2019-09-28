The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Titans” source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s includes DC Universe’s “Titans” and Amazon’s “Good Omens.”

The second season of DC Universe’s “Titans” is surging and “Good Omens” has returned to the list, edging out YouTube’s “Cobra Kai.” “Stranger Things” is still on top almost three months after its third season debuted.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,765,919

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The show needs to adjust its rhythms a bit. When a scene ends, it seems there will be a commercial break – only the next scene pops up, because Netflix is an ad-free zone.” – Washington Post (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

8. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 26,918,513

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “It feels like being told you’re having fun rather than being allowed to have it.” – Slate

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

7. “Élite” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 27,378,160

Description: “When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 83%

What critics said: “The second season of Élite is clunky and lethargic, falling into an unfortunate pattern of one-season wonders that burn bright and then burn out.” – Thrillist (Season 2)

The second season premiered on Netflix September 6.

6. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 28,025,630

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “Season seven is the most satisfying it’s been in years because the story gets the chance to lay itself to rest.” – Vanity Fair (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

5. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Average demand expressions: 35,073,482

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “In many ways, the show proves to be a brutal and cynical portrait of 2019, as it makes a point of illustrating that anything can be commercialized and corporatized, even a person’s sexual assault or other personal trauma. Realizing this point makes for a deeply cynical viewing experience as a result.” – AV Club (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

4. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 40,016,238

Description: “As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “This feels like watching the Jim Henson Company at the height of its powers, a heartwarming return to the tactile, the practical, the immediate.” – Consequence of Sound (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

3. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 40,302,564

Description: “Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 12%

What critics said: “Every time this show almost does something good it just veers off for the lazy sophomoric treatise instead. It’s exhausting and it’s unpleasant and it’s often dangerous, and at this point, there is no reason why it should still be around.” – Vox (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 53,897,092

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 79%

What critics said: “With a bit of time, ‘Titans’ might end up getting steady on its feet again and returning to being one of the better live-action cape shows, but for the time being, it’s definitely showed itself to be a bit more than rusty.” – io9 (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 94,610,944

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Just like the kids are growing up, in the third season, the stakes are higher, and so are the consequences, but it’s still ‘Stranger Things,’ and it remains pretty rad.” – Toronto Star (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.