Here are the top 10 news stories of 2018 according to an AP poll of US newsrooms

caption People put flowers among other mementos at the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the police security perimeter was removed, following a mass shooting in Parkland source Thomson Reuters

The Associated Press has released its list of top 10 news stories of the year.

Editors and news directors across the country named the Parkland shooting story the top news story of the year.

Here are the 10 top news stories of the year:

1. The Parkland school shooting

caption Police escorting students out of Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On February 14, 2018, a shooter broke into the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and killed 17. This was the deadliest mass shooting in the country this year. The massacre sparked a pro-gun control movement across the US, led by student survivors of the shooting. On March 24, thousands of students across the world marched in favor of gun control laws in what became known as the “March for Our Lives.”

2. The Trump-Russia probe

The Trump-Russia probe dominated headlines this year. The special counsel’s team, led by Robert Mueller, continued its investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 election. So far, the investigation has found that several Trump associates made contact with Russian agents. Several former Trump aides have been indicted for lying, including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.

3. The #MeToo movement

caption Caitlyn MacGregor, with “#metoo” written on her face and wearing a pink “pussyhat”, attends the second annual Women’s March in Cambridge source Thomson Reuters

The #MeToo movement began in 2017 but dominated news stories well into 2018. More powerful men were accused of sexual assault and harassment this year. Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison. Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged with rape. Les Moonves was ousted as top executive at CBS after a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct.

4. Mass shootings

caption Police guard the site of Wednesday’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, where Marine veteran Ian Long opened fire. One of his victims was a fellow Marine veteran. source Ringo Chiu/Reuters

There have been 307 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2018. Two months after the Parkland shooting, eight students and two teachers were killed at a school in Santa Fe, Texas. In June, five employees were shot dead at the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in Maryland. In October, 11 people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh during Shabbat services. And in November, a Marine combat veteran shot dead 12 people at a bar in California.

5. U.S. midterm elections

caption The U.S. midterm elections happened on November 6. source Samantha Lee/Business Insider; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images; Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Democrats flipped 41 seats in the House of Representatives and regained control of that chamber from Republicans. Several governorships around the country were also flipped. Republicans, on the other hand, boosted their majority in the Senate.

6. Immigration

The U.S.-Mexico border has remained a permanent fixture in American news all year. President Trump deployed thousands of troops to the border as a caravan of migrants who traveled from Central America approached the country. Over the summer, more than 2,500 migrant children were separated from their families at the border. Trump’s Muslim ban also continued making headlines, as well as his multiple attempts to get funding for a border wall.

7. Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination

caption Brett Kavanaugh source Andrew Harnik – Pool/Getty Images

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed to fill a vacancy left behind by Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual harassment and assault by various women who knew him during his high school and college years. Christine Blasey Ford, a college professor from California, said Kavanaugh attempted to rape her during a party when they were in high school. The allegations led to an explosive Senate hearing watched by millions of Americans on TV. Kavanaugh denied any wrongdoing, and was later confirmed by the Senate. He was sworn onto the court, giving its conservative bloc a 5-4 majority.

8. California wildfires

Wildfires consumed parts of America’s most populous state, with devastating November fires occurring simultaneously 450 miles apart. The city of Paradise, California, was destroyed by the Camp Fire, killing at least 88 people – the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. Nearly 14,000 homes and hundreds of businesses were destroyed. In Southern California, the Woolsey fired killed three people.

9. Climate change

caption Steam billowing from the cooling towers of Vattenfall’s Jaenschwalde brown coal power station is reflected in the water of a lake near Cottbus, eastern Germany December 2, 2009. source Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Natural disasters around the world increased attention on climate change. A global summit in Poland led delegates to negotiate an agreement on the next steps to minimize harm. A report released by the government in the U.S. warned of devastating impact, but it was pushed back by President Trump.

10. Murder of journalist Jamaal Khashoggi

caption Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, is missing. source Reuters

Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. This came to light after weeks of denials by Saudi authorities. Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia, was critical of the country’s royal regime and the Saudi role in Yemen war. The murder has had major repercussions, particularly against the country’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA believe was involved in its planning. The U.S. Senate passed a measure blaming the crown prince for the death, a move opposed by President Trump as he tries to preserve close U.S.-Saudi ties.