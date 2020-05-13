The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now over 25,000

Since Jan 23, there have been 25,346 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Singapore. SPH

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore has surpassed 25,000, after another 675 cases were reported on Wednesday (May 13).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the vast majority of new cases are again foreign workers living in dormitories, while two cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Since Jan 23, there have been 25,346 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Republic.

As of Tuesday, there were 21 deaths related to the disease. Over 19,00 patients were clinically well and being housed in isolation facilities, while 1,132 remained hospitalised.

Number of community cases falling, while more migrant workers are recovering

In a statement released on Tuesday, MOH said that the number of community cases had fallen substantially.

“The number of new daily community cases are at its lowest since mid-March, and more migrant workers are recovering,” the ministry said. On the same day, 625 Covid-19 patients were given the all-clear.

While it acknowledged that there were still “many cases every day across the dormitories”, MOH said that there had been progress in the number of workers reporting sick each day.

“From April 20 to April 26, 2020, there were 686 workers from the Purpose Built Dormitories reporting sick every day with acute respiratory symptoms. The figure has come down to 463 workers last week,” it said.

Due to extensive testing, the reported daily confirmed cases is expected to remain high for some time, it added.

MOH also said it expects around 20,000 migrant workers to be ready for discharge by the end of May.

Circuit breaker measures could be eased after June 1

If community cases continue to remain low or fall further, the Government could ease certain circuit-breaker measures “in a careful and calibrated manner” after June 1, MOH said.

But it also warned that Singaporeans must be prepared for new cases to emerge as restrictions are lifted or eased.

“The key is to be able to detect these cases quickly and prevent large clusters from forming. That is why we are building up our capacity for faster contact tracing and more comprehensive testing,” the ministry said.

