The true cost of the streaming wars, the next venture-capital gold rush, and Amazon’s big bet

You might have heard about the streaming wars between Netflix, Disney, WarnerMedia, and others.

And while this narrative might have you imagining one company against another in head-to-head competition, the reality is a lot more complex.

For example, as my colleague Ashley Rodriguez reported, Warner Bros. is considering pulling popular TV shows like “Seinfeld” and “Friends” from other streaming services like Netflix as it readies its own rival streaming platform set to debut later this year. That might seem like a straightforward decision.

But Netflix is introducing shows like “Friends” to new, younger viewers, according to data from Nielsen, leaving Warner Bros. to weigh up the value of building the “Friends” brand via Netflix with the show’s potential to attract viewers to its service.

Similarly, Disney will spend $500 million on original content to take on Netflix next year, but its strategy could actually risk billions, as it will have to consider giving up billions of dollars in licensing fees from platforms like Netflix.

Quote of the week

“This is an industry that’s bringing people together from all walks of life in interesting and new ways, and introduces them to technology in new and exciting ways.” – Stanley Pierre-Louis, the new president and CEO of The Entertainment Software Association, on a “golden age” for the video game industry.

Finance and Investing

Goldman Sachs execs are opening up about their plans for Marcus, and they think it can do to banking what iTunes did to the music industry

Goldman Sachs’ consumer-finance business may be only three years old, but the bank’s execs already have ambitions of having as big of an influence as two other giants in their respective industries: Amazon and Apple.

The next big venture-capital gold rush may be in Opportunity Zones, dubbed the ’emerging markets of the United States’

Venture capitalist Dan Borok didn’t set out to create a fund that would benefit from Internal Revenue Services’ Opportunity Zone tax break. He was trying to invest in new businesses in Newark.

The brightest minds on Wall Street warn companies are engaging in risky behavior that could spark a rash of bankruptcies – and make the next recession even worse

If you see a major corporate acquisition in the headlines today, there’s a good chance it was financed by debt.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

Amazon’s massive bet on Deliveroo is much bigger than Friday night takeout. It’s about the death of the kitchen.

Amazon, one of the biggest companies in the world by valuation, has taken a big stake in Deliveroo as part of a $575 million funding round.

Microsoft explains its big bet on serverless computing, the next major way that developers are going to write cloud software

Microsoft has been working “aggressively” to push serverless computing, a new way of running applications on the cloud.

Advertisers are grappling for alternatives as Facebook plans to roll out a ‘clear history’ tool that could limit one of its most powerful targeting tools

Facebook has begun preparing advertisers for its plan in the coming months to roll out a tool that lets people clear their Facebook history.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

‘That may well be the future’: Companies have poured $8.5 billion into creating a new version of a cutting-edge, highly personalized cancer treatment

Wendy Fullem, a 54-year-old administrator at a New Jersey college, hadn’t been feeling well for some time when, in fall 2016, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

We just got our first look at $1.8 billion startup Devoted Health’s financials since the health insurer began signing up customers

Buzzy health insurance startup Devoted Health just posted its financial results for the first time since it started signing up customers.

Evidence is mounting that Uber and Lyft increase traffic congestion. But one startup thinks it has found a way to help – and it’s already turning a profit.

It’s hard to compete with Uber and Lyft. The two ride-hailing companies combined are worth a whopping $88 billion and provided 5.8 billion rides around the world in 2018.