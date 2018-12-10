The UK can unilaterally reverse Brexit, rules EU court

source Getty

LONDON – The UK has the power to unilaterally reverse Brexit, the EU’s highest court has ruled.

The European Court of Justice ruled on Monday that that Article 50, the legal mechanism which kickstarted Brexit, allows the unilateral revocation of the UK’s intention to withdraw from the EU.

That means the possibility of revoking Article 50 would continue to exist until the Article 50 process has formally concluded, which is scheduled for March next year.

The court case was referred to the ECJ by Edinburgh’s Court of Session in September after a legal case was brought by a group of anti-Brexit Scottish politicians including Joanna Cherry QC and Alyn Smith MEP, as well as lawyer Jo Maugham QC.

Joanna Cherry QC MP said: “I’m delighted that we now know definitively that there is an option to stay in the EU.

“The UK government has ignored Scotland’s vote to remain and all compromises suggested by the Scottish Government.

“They also fought us every inch of the way in this case, so it’s a particularly sweet irony that Scottish parliamentarians and the Scottish courts have provided this lifeline to the UK parliament at this moment of crisis.”

This is a developing story.