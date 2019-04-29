The Ultimate Mother’s Day Guide of Unique Gift Ideas

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 April 2019 – Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it is that time again, to start giving serious thought to gift ideas. We know that you want to celebrate mum the right way and finding that perfect gift can be slightly overwhelming.





So, here’s The Mother’s Day Guide of Unique Gift Ideas, Amazon Prime has put together to help you find that great gift for the SuperMum in your life.





1. Boska Fondue Set, $135 A delectable treat for creating shared experiences with your mum and the rest of the family. This Boska Fondue set is just the right thing for all of you to gather round and enjoy.

2. Cuisinart Vertical Waffle maker, $229 They say there’s always room for dessert. This vertical waffle maker is a slight switch from the traditional machines. After the waffles are done, top it with fresh fruits for those with a sweet tooth!

3. Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($59) Being so lightweight and compact, the Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth speaker makes it so convenient for your mum to bring it along for a Zumba session or two.

4. Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 3-GR ($169) Do your mum love plants but doesn’t seem to have the spare time to water it? Look no further, this Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 3-GR is perfect as it helps to take care of your plant automatically. You can get started easily in just 3 steps — insert the capsules, add water, plug it in and that’s it!





5. To Be Calm — White Tea & Ginger — Extra Large Soy Candle ($249) This white tea and ginger flavoured extra-large soy candle works great in creating a sense of calm and freshness, perfect for when mums want to take a short peaceful break.

6. Fitbit Inspire Friendly Fitness Tracker, $118 Check out the Fitbit Inspire friendly fitness tracker to help motivate your mum along her healthy living journey. It is enabled with 24/7 heart rate tracking and it sets friendly gentle reminders to stretch your legs in between the day.

7. KeaBabies Baby Diaper Bag Backpack, $60 This is a backpack out there perfect for new mums or mums-to-be — the KeaBabies Baby Diaper Bag Backpack. It is multi-functional and waterproof, acts as a travel-friendly baby bag to store all your baby needs.

It comes with multi-pockets for easy organization and storage space, and has a large capacity to fit your diapers, milk bottles, bibs and tissues, etc. The best part about it would be the high-quality insulation material in the front compartment, to ensure your bottles of milk stay warm.





In addition to your wonderful gift, why not pair it with some fresh flowers? After all, who can resist the allure of a beautiful bouquet of flowers. From carnations to roses and tulips, here are some beautiful masterpieces you can surprise your mum with.





8. FarEastFlora.com Mother’s Day Red Roses & Pink Eustomas Deluxe Bouquet, $74.79 A concoction of red roses and pink eustomas, this flower showcases your love and appreciation for your mum like no other.

9. FarEastFlora.com Mother’s Day Red & Pink Carnation Petite Bouquet, $48.04 Carnations are the flowers du jour for Mother’s Day and no celebration will truly be complete without a bouquet of one.

10. FarEastFlora.com Mother’s Day White Tulips Petite Bouquet, $64.09 A sweet array of pinks and whites, this bouquet contains tulips and carnations fresh from the farm. This is a lovely bouquet perfect for your wonderful mum.





If you’re not an Amazon member yet, sign up now or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.com.sg for just $2.99 per month. Prime membership benefits in Singapore include free two-hour delivery with Prime Now on purchases over $40, free international shipping on over 7 million items with purchases over $60, streaming and downloading Prime Original series and other popular movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video, and free games and in-game loot on Twitch Prime.





Pamper your mum on this special day and may this year’s Mother’s Day be the most unique one yet.

Happy Shopping!





*Note: Prices are accurate at the time of writing. Please refer to the Prime Now app for the latest prices.