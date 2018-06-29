The University of Tokyo builds a flying robot drone called Dragon that can change its shape mid-air

Meet the flying drone called DRAGON that can transform into almost anything. JSK Lab/University of Tokyo

The research team at the University of Tokyo’s JSK Lab have developed a multi-link aerial robot drone named DRAGON, with the ability to fly and transform itself on the go, from a snake to a square to much more.

DRAGON is meant for indoor flights, where it will be able to contort itself into multiple shapes to navigate through indoor obstacles such as doors, walls, windows, people, furniture, and so on.

The robot can also autonomously decide what shape it needs to change into, depending on the space it requires to navigate.

DRAGON stands for “Dual-rotor embedded multilink Robot with the Ability of multi-deGree-of-freedom aerial transformatiON”, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers reported.

Its design was modelled after traditional dragon kites, where the tail is made up of a series of smaller, interlinked kites.

DRAGON is able to fly as it is powered by ducted fans all across its “body”, which can be adjusted to vector thrust in almost any direction. Due to the battery pack along the spine, DRAGON can fly for up to three minutes.

A member of the research team said that DRAGON is “a breakthrough in hardware design which, in a beautiful way, connects a manipulation arm with a ducted fan-driven aerial robot”.

To see DRAGON in action, check out the video below: