The US is trying to sell off three luxury homes supposedly owned by ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer Riza Aziz

The US is planning sell three multi-million dollar homes allegedly bought with stolen monies by Wolf of Wall Street producer Riza Aziz, Reuters reported on Thursday (Aug 15).

They are: a London townhouse, a condominium in New York, and a house in Beverly Hills.

Court documents show US prosecutors have requested to lift a stay on forfeiture proceedings so the three homes can be sold, Reuters said. The move is part of Malaysia’s efforts to recover US$5 billion in 1MDB funds.

According to the report, prosecutors say Riza – who is the stepson of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, Najib Razak – bought the homes from fugitive businessman Jho Low, a central figure in the 1MDB scandal.

In all, the homes are worth an estimated RM340 million (US$81 million).

Riza’s fellow Wolf of Wall Street producer, Joey McFarland, last month surrendered millions of dollars in gifts and company funding allegedly given by Low, including a vintage French “King Kong” poster and several luxury watches.

Low’s yacht, The Equanimity (now renamed Tranquility) was also confiscated and sold following Government allegations it had been bought with 1MDB funds.

Low’s celebrity friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Miranda Kerr, also returned lavish gifts he had bought them – including a painting and diamond jewellery – supposedly purchased with laundered funds.

In June, Riza pleaded not guilty to five charges of money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged that his production company, Red Granite Pictures, received US$248 million 1MDB funds from two companies linked to Low.

His hearing is set for January next year, the Malay Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Najib’s second 1MDB-liked trial is scheduled to start next week.

