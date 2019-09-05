THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ 10 years later

From 2009 to 2017, The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was a fan-favorite show. The series led Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder to become well-known actors during a time when vampire-based shows and films were at peak popularity.

In the 10 years since the show first premiered, “TVD” cast members have gone on to star in movies, pursue music, and start their own families.

Nina Dobrev played leading lady Elena Gilbert.

caption Elena Gilbert later became a doctor. source The CW

After meeting brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, she ended up in a love triangle with them – which played out over the course of the series.

Dobrev left the show after season six, but returned for the series finale in 2017.

The actress went on to appear in “Let’s Be Cops” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.” She also starred in the 2017 remake of “Flatliners” with Ellen Page.

Most recently, she starred on the CBS sitcom “Fam,” which got canceled after one season.

Paul Wesley starred as brooding vampire Stefan Salvatore.

caption His brother often called him “Saint Stefan,” because he tried to put others ahead of himself. source The CW

When Stefan first saw Elena at Mystic Falls High School, he was struck by her uncanny resemblance to his menacing ex, Katherine Pierce.

Wesley continues to act on TV shows, but has also stepped into directing and starring in off-Broadway productions.

caption Paul Wesley won a Teen Choice Award for male breakout star in 2010. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The 37-year-old directed several episodes of “TVD” and one episode of Freeform’s “Shadowhunters.”

His theater credits include “Zurich,” “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” and “Cal in Camo” (which also starred “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour).

Wesley currently stars on “Tell Me a Story,” a series created by Kevin Williamson (who also developed “TVD”) that puts a dark twist on classic fairy tales. The CBS All Access show has a second season on the way

Ian Somerhalder is known for his role as Damon Salvatore.

caption Prior to “TVD,” Ian Somerhalder played Boone Carlyle on “Lost.” source The CW

When Damon first arrived at Mystic Falls, he caused trouble for others and typically did whatever he wanted without any regard for consequences.

Over the course of the show, Damon formed friendships with Bonnie and Alaric.

Somerhalder is married to “Twilight” actress Nikki Reed and they have one child together.

caption The actor founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, an environmental organization. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

They quietly got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in 2017. Aside from parenting duties, the 40-year-old still acts.

He’ll star as Dr. Luther Swann in the upcoming Netflix series “V-Wars,” which centers on humans trying to cope with an increasing number of vampires that take over society.

Kat Graham charmed fans as Bonnie Bennett, the town’s resident witch.

caption Because of her special abilities, Bonnie often found herself being asked to do favors for others. source The CW

Bonnie was best friends with Elena and Caroline. She often acted as a mediator between humans and supernatural beings (particularly those living on the Other Side).

In addition to acting, Graham is also a singer.

She dropped her debut album, “Roxbury Drive,” in 2015. Two years later, she released “Love Music Funk Magic,” which featured feel-good, upbeat tracks.

Graham showcased her style by collaborating with the brand Foster Grant for her own collection of sunglasses.

In 2018, the actress starred in the Christmas movie “The Holiday Calendar.” The 30-year-old will also voiced the character April O’Neil on the animated Nickelodeon show “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Candice King (then Candice Accola) starred as perfectionist Caroline Forbes.

caption When Caroline first saw Stefan at school, she was immediately interested in him. source The CW

Caroline went from a high school cheerleader to a vampire. She later married Stefan and became a surrogate mother to Alaric’s twin daughters, Lizzie and Josie.

She married The Fray member Joe King in 2014 and they have a daughter named Florence.

caption Candice King appeared on an episode of “How I Met Your Mother” in 2007. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candice went on to reprise her role as Caroline on “The Originals,” the “TVD” spin-off that focused on Klaus Mikaelson and his family.

Matt Donovan — one of the few characters who managed to remain a human on “TVD” — was played by Zach Roerig.

caption Matt dated Elena, but she broke up with him following the death of her parents. source The CW

He started out as a high school jock, but later became a sheriff in Mystic Falls.

Roerig reprised his role as Matt Donovan on “Legacies,” the “Originals” spin-off.

caption Zach Roerig on “Legacies.” source The CW

The 34-year-old played Pulse on the Fox show “The Gifted.” Aside from appearing on “Legacies,” he will also star on a new USA Network show called “Dare Me,” which is based on a book by Megan Abbott.

Michael Trevino starred as werewolf (and eventual hybrid) Tyler Lockwood.

caption Michael Trevino originally auditioned for both Stefan and Damon. source The CW

Like Dobrev, Trevino also left the show at the end of season six – but later returned.

Fan of Trevino can catch him on the “Roswell” reboot, which got renewed for a second season on The CW.

caption WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 10: Michael Trevino at the “Roswell, New Mexico” Experience at the 8801 Sunset Blvd on January 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, CA source David Edwards/MediaPunch /IPX

The cast of “Roswell, New Mexico'” includes “Pretty Little Liars” star Tyler Blackburn and “The Originals” actor Nathan Parsons. Trevino stars as Kyle Valenti.

Steven R. McQueen played Elena’s younger brother, Jeremy Gilbert.

caption When the show first started, Jeremy turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with his parents’ death. source The CW

At one point, he left town to become a vampire hunter.

McQueen will reportedly play Jeremy again when he guest stars on “Legacies.”

caption Aside from roles on “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire,” Steven R. McQueen hasn’t done much acting. source Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

The 31-year-old uses his Instagram to raise awareness about climate change and ways to cut down on plastic usage. He’s still good friends with his “TVD” family, too.

Alaric Saltzman, played by Matthew Davis, was introduced on season one as a history teacher at Mystic Fall High School.

caption Alaric was actually married to Elena’s birth mother, Isobel. source The CW

Alaric was a vampire hunter in his spare time, but became an important member of Elena’s inner circle.

The CW’s “Legacies” marks the third show in which Davis stars as Alaric Saltzman.

“Legacies” focuses on Klaus and Hayley’s teenage daughter Hope, who attends The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted – where Alaric is the headmaster.

Vicki Donovan — Matt’s sister — was portrayed by Kayla Ewell.

caption One of Kayla Ewell’s earliest roles was on “Freaks and Geeks.” source The CW

She became a vampire during season one, but didn’t last too long.

Ewell is good friends with Candice King, and the two have their own podcast together.

caption Kayla Ewell married actor Tanner Novlan in 2015. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Childhelp

Their podcast is called “Directionally Challenged” and it’s about “realigning your internal compass.”

Sara Canning played Jenna Sommers — also known as Aunt Jenna.

caption She moved in with Elena and Jeremy to be their guardian following the death of Grayson and Miranda Gilbert. source The CW

At the start of the show, she was clueless about the existence of vampires – but eventually found out.

Fans might have seen Canning as Jacquelyn on Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

caption Sara Canning played Gretel on “Once Upon a Time.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actress also appeared on the series “Van Helsing” in 2018.

Michael Malarkey’s Enzo didn’t join the show until season five — but he became an important character.

caption Enzo and Damon met in the 1950s after being imprisoned. source The CW

Enzo later dated Bonnie, but fans were distraught when he was killed by Stefan on season eight.

Michael Malarkey is a musician and actor.

caption In 2018, Michael Malarkey released an EP titled “Captain Solitaire.” source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for A+E Networks

After “TVD,” Malarkey starred on Crackle’s drama series “The Oath.” He currently stars on History’s “Project Blue Book,” which explores UFO-related incidents and got renewed for a second season.

Marguerite MacIntyre starred as Caroline’s mother, Liz Forbes.

caption She was a sheriff and had an unlikely friendship with Damon. source The CW

She cared deeply about Caroline, even though her daughter might have found her overbearing at times.

MacIntyre hasn’t participated in films or TV series since “TVD” ended, except for a short film.

caption Marguerite MacIntyre’s first role was on “Seinfeld.” source Marguerite MacIntyre/Twitter

She has a Twitter account and uses the platform to share photos of her friends and family.