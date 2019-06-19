‘Don’t feel bad for me, b—-‘: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a spirited argument over Trump on ‘The View’

caption Meghan McCain. source Screenshot via Mediate/The View on ABC

“The View” cohosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a tense shouting match in a discussion about President Donald Trump‘s reelection-campaign kickoff on Tuesday evening, with McCain sarcastically calling a Behar a “b—-” at various points – but clarifying she used the term in good fun.

According to a clip of Wednesday’s show posted by Mediaite, the confrontation started during a “Hot Topics” segment when the group began discussing Trump’s Orlando, Florida, kickoff rally that took place on Tuesday night.

When McCain said she noticed that the arena where Trump held the rally – the Amway Center in Orlando – was “completely packed,” Behar interjected, saying she suspected that many of the attendees were “bused in.” McCain responded that people had lined up for “40 hours” before the event to attend.

After McCain expressed apprehension and some dismay over Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina – previous vocal Trump critics – attending the rally, she encouraged the group not to “belittle” the crowd of regular supporters who showed up, saying that in many cases, people still support Trump because “they hate the same things he hates.”

Behar hit back, asking, “Like who? Black people, you mean, and immigrants?” which caused McCain to finally snap and rebuke her.

“Do you know what, Joy? I come here every day open-minded, just trying to explain it. And it’s not a fun job for me,” McCain said. “I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president, like a lot of people are. But I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem, OK?” she added over applause from the audience.

After McCain and Behar continued to talk over each other, Whoopi Goldberg, the show’s moderator, stepped in to calm down the confrontation: “It’s a great discussion, and we need to go back to it, I just need everyone to take a beat.”

“I wrote a book called ‘America, You Sexy B—-,’ I love the word ‘b—-,'” McCain said, adding, “Joy and I call each other ‘b—-‘ all the time, we text each other ‘b—-,’ I know you’re comfortable with it, she knows I’m comfortable with it … and I enjoy fighting with you,” she said to Behar, who responded that she didn’t care if McCain called her that term.

McCain added: “I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship – it’s almost 2020, and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal. And I know this is a big shock, but we get along backstage.”

