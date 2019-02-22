Here’s what every winner of ‘The Voice’ is up to now

caption Here’s what Chris Blue and Cassadee Pope have been up to. source Matthew Eisman/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

We’re just days away from Season 16 of “The Voice,” debuting Feb. 25 on NBC with new coach John Legend. As the premiere nears, we couldn’t help but wonder what happened to all the past winners of the TV singing competition series.

Here, we take a look at the champs from season 1 through 14.

(We figure we’ll give Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd a moment to get used to her newfound fame before we start tracking her post-“Voice” career.)

Season 1: Javier Colon

After jumping ship from Universal Republic Records, Javier Colon signed on with Concord Music Group in 2014. He debuted his fourth album, “Gravity,” in 2016 and went on to tour behind the album.

In June 2017, the self-described “acoustic soul” artist starred in “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at Unquowa Repertory Theatre in Connecticut – his home state – and performed with Charleston Symphony Orchestra for Broadway Under the Stars in South Carolina.

Season 2: Jermaine Paul

Jermaine Paul’s debut album, tentatively titled “Make Love Save The World,” never came to fruition (it was supposed to drop in 2015), and it seems his career has stalled quite a bit.

However, the singer-songwriter has participated in some low-profile events like fundraisers and performances in smaller venues, including at The Theatre at North in Pennsylvania in December 2017.

Season 3: Cassadee Pope

Country singer Cassadee Pope has maintained her share of the spotlight since her win. She and Chris Young received a Grammy nomination for the 2015 duet “Think of You” – making her the first “The Voice” contestant to receive a Grammy nod.

In 2016, she released the EP “Summer” and went on to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” at the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race and at an NFL game that year. She released her second album titled “Stages” earlier this month and is set to headline the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour” this April.

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery

Bradbery held the title as the youngest winner ever on “The Voice” before season 14’s winner Brynn Cartelli came along. Since winning, the country-pop singer has released the singles “Friend Zone” (2015) and “Sway” (2017). The latter debuted at No. 46 on the Billboard country chart, and she joined Big Machines BMLG at that time.

She released her long-awaited sophomore album, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” in December 2017, which debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on Top Country Albums, and received favorable reviews.

Season 5: Tessanne Chin

After receiving the highest amount of votes in the history of the show and becoming the only foreign-born contestant to win, Tessanne Chin was caught up in a whirlwind of activity and projects, including dropping her first album, “Count on My Love,” in 2014. Since then, the Jamaican R&B singer has released two singles, “Fire” (2015) and “Love Suicide” (2016).

Although Chin has stated that she’s working on a new album, she hasn’t released any recent updates and has been silent and out of the spotlight for the past two years.

Season 6: Josh Kaufman

Josh Kaufman won “The Voice” at age 38, becoming the oldest champ in series history. But that doesn’t mean the soulful pop singer was ready to hang up his hat.

In 2016, he released a self-titled EP. The following year, he sang the national anthem at a FIFA World Cup game in Colorado and also performed in the Broadway show “Home For the Holidays, Live on Broadway.” (He already had Broadway experience, having played the title role in “Pippin” from 2013-2015.)

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd

Craig Wayne Boyd got off to a shaky start after winning the show. He parted with his record company, Dot Records, after releasing one single, “My Baby’s Got a Smile On Her Face,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs before quickly disappearing from the chart. Then, he dropped his next single, “I’m Still Here,” via his own imprint, and it peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Digital charts.

He kicked off 2017 by signing with Copperline Music Group, which released his long-awaited debut record, “Top Shelf,” in October. It was received favorably. In December, thecountry singer welcomed a son, Graydon, with wife Taylor Borland.

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks

Sawyer Fredericks hit the ground running after his win with a flurry of activity, including hits on the Billboard folk chart and shows across the country.

In early 2017, he announced that he had left Republic Records and his management company to become an independent artist. In May, he announced that he was working on his new album, “Hide Your Ghost,” for which he’s currently accepting donations via PledgeMusic. Since then, the singer-songwriter has been touring on a regular basis, and he released the single “Any of My Trouble” in early February 2018.

Season 9: Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith came out swinging after his win. He performed on the People’s Choice Awards in 2016 – just months before dropping his debut album, “Something Beautiful,” which debuted at No. 2 in sales in the iTunes store.

It received decent reviews, although critics felt that the contemporary Christian singer wasn’t quite living up to his artistic potential. He also released a holiday album, “Tis the Season,” that year.

He followed up with a sophomore album titled “Only Love,” in August 2018.

Season 10: Alisan Porter

Alisan Porter achieved a major milestone by becoming the first “The Voice” artist to win with a female coach, Christina Aguilera. The singer-songwriter and actress debuted a new single, “Change,” last year as well as an EP, “I Come in Pieces.”

She announced in late 2017 that she had split from her husband of five years, Brian Autenrieth, with whom she has two children.

Season 11: Sundance Head

After his win, Sundance Head made it to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Darlin’ Don’t Go” and went on tour with Zac Brown Band and Blake Shelton. The self-described “soul country” singer released the 2017 single “Everything to Lose” and toured nonstop.

In January 2019, he released the album “Stained Glass and Neon” under Dean Dillon’s Wildcatter Records.

Season 12: Chris Blue

At the show’s Season 13 finale in December 2017, the gospel, soul, and R&B singer performed his single “Blue Blood Blues,” which he released earlier in the year, in addition to another single, “Humanity.”

It’s been over a year since Blue won and he’s still working on his debut album in the studio. While there’s no release date, he stated that new music is set to come out in early 2019.

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski

The 24-year-old helped country cooner Blake Shelton score his sixth win on the reality competition. Since then, she released the single “Come This Far” in May 2018 and returned to the “The Voice” to perform for the Season 14 finale.

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli

The Massachusetts native became the youngest person to win the competition at 15 years old. It’s been less than a year since her victory, but the singer is already keeping herself busy.

She released her first single “Last Night’s Mascara” last year and signed with Atlantic Records in December. She’s currently on tour with coach Kelly Clarkson and Kelsea Ballerini on the former’s “Meaning of Life” tour.