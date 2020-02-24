‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner breaks down the shocking mid-season premiere cliffhanger: ‘We’re not trying to pit any shippers against each other’

caption Not everyone makes it out of the caves after an implosion on Sunday’s mid-season premiere of “TWD.” source Jace Downs/AMC

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10, episode nine, “Squeeze.”

Showrunner Angela Kang breaks down the final moments of the mid-season premiere with Insider in which Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) are shockingly “buried within” a cave during a massive implosion inadvertently caused by Carol (Melissa McBride).

Kang says the writers aren’t trying to pit fandoms rooting for Carol and Daryl or Daryl and Connie against one another.

Both Connie and Carol care for and respect one another, leading Carol to feel “shame, and pain, and guilt.”

Ridloff’s role in an upcoming Marvel movie may have helped play a part in why Connie is trapped in the cave to help find a creative way to write around her character while filming “The Eternals.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sunday’s mid-season premiere of “The Walking Dead” ended on a massive cliffhanger. While Daryl, Carol, Aaron, Jerry, and Kelly made it out of the cave alive, the same can’t be said for Connie and Magna.

The two were trapped in a giant cave-in after Carol tried to blow up Alpha’s horde of the undead. Are the writers trying to pit Carol and Daryl fans against Connie and Daryl fans? Kang told Insider that’s not the case.

“We’re not trying to pit any shippers against each other,” Kang told Insider.

Kang broke down why we only spent one episode in the cave, whether or not Lauren Ridloff’s Marvel movie had a hand in why her character gets trapped, and when we can expect an answer about Magna and Connie’s fates.

Why was only one episode spent inside the cave filled with walkers?

caption Much of Sunday’s episode revolves around Daryl and Carol. source AMC

Acuna: The majority of the episode is spent in a cave, and I was very surprised, but happy, that this was mostly just contained in one episode. Was that always the plan or did you almost stretch out the reveal of who makes it out and who stays in the cave? You’ve told me in the past, you don’t like dragging things out. Kang: Yeah, I think we really wanted to do this story in the caves and it felt like it should be kind of like its own little movie. So it felt right to contain it to one episode. But it’s an episode where just the ramifications of everything that happened in the cave just ripple out through the season. There are two people that got buried within the cave, whether alive or dead, our people don’t know. That triggers the next set of adventures for Daryl where he, on the search, is going to find some things that are unexpected. And I think emotionally, for our characters, just the question of whether they’re alive or dead really has a lot of impact on them going forward. We will eventually find out the fate of Magna and Connie. But in the meantime, there’s a lot of our characters such as Carol, who are living with the guilt, or people who are activated to try to find them, or just deal with the emotional fallout from it.

Are we trying to pit Donnie fans against Carylers? What’s going on?

caption A lot of fans have been rooting for Daryl and Connie to get together on “TWD.” source AMC

Acuna: Magna and Connie wind up trapped in the cave. Are you trying to pit those who ship Carol and Daryl and Daryl and Connie against each other a little bit? I can just see the Daryl and Connie shippers blaming Carol for the cave getting blown up. Is this something that you think about? Kang: [Laughter] We’re not trying to pit any shippers against each other. I think the interesting thing is, everybody ships Daryl with somebody else. So I think we’ve always tried to portray that Connie and Carol actually really like each other, and I think that we’ve shown that Carol thinks that Connie is maybe a good person for Daryl.

caption As seen in the episode, Connie and Carol care for one other. Connie calms Carol down in the caves by telling her to close her eyes and writing out “U R OK” on her hand to carry forward. source Jace Downs/AMC

Kang: So there’s no, certainly amongst the characters, there’s no sort of animosity, which adds to the sense of shame and pain and guilt, and everything for Carol, because it’s somebody that she knew was important to Daryl regardless of whether he is comfortable saying anything about it, or whether he’s aware, or whatever it is. They [Connie and Daryl], at the very least, have a friendship that matters. And for Carol, she really likes Connie too. And so it’s very painful for her to think that any harm might have befallen Connie as a result of her actions. Acuna: Absolutely. They shared some really tender moments in the cave when Connie was writing on Carol’s hand to help calm her down.

Lauren Ridloff is starring in a Marvel movie, ‘The Eternals.’ Did filming the movie play a role in trapping her character, Connie, in the cave? It’s ‘an apt observation.’

caption Ridloff is playing the character on the right, Makkari, in “The Eternals” this November. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Marvel

Acuna: How did you guys decide who should be left behind in the cave versus who was going to make it out? Did you ever consider having anyone else swap places with them? It seems like leaving Connie in the cave maybe wasn’t so much a deliberate choice, as maybe it was one of convenience. I imagine you may have had to find a creative way to write around her character, since Lauren Ridloff was also doing the Marvel movie coming out later this year. Kang: That is a very apt observation [laughter]. Yeah, there is some aspect of that that is true. But I think for the story, it’s actually worked out really beautifully. So I think there’s some really interesting stuff that came out of it for both Carol and Daryl, and she’s a character that I think is leading with emotion for both of them. So sometimes those things that you have to do, to help out a beloved actor also work out in your favor.

Are Connie and Magna alive or dead? Is this reveal going to be dragged out like Glenn’s fate on season six?

caption It sounds like we’re going to have to wait a little to learn the fate of Connie and Magna. source Gene Page/AMC

Acuna: Well, I have to ask. I know I’m not going to get a real answer, but what can you tease about Connie and Magna’s fates? Are they dead? Are they alive? Will we get a definitive answer at some point? Kang: Yeah, I don’t want to get into a spoiler for it. So you’re right. I can’t really answer it, but I’ll say that we will get a definitive answer at some point on both of them. Acuna: OK. This isn’t going to be a Glenn situation where we have to wait for multiple episodes, is it? Kang: There is some waiting, but I think the story goes pretty fast. So yeah, we’ll answer those questions in due time.