Watch a deleted ‘Walking Dead’ scene with Rick Grimes from one of his final episodes

- Season nine of “The Walking Dead” is available on Blu-ray and digital HD on Tuesday and it features six deleted scenes.
- INSIDER is exclusively revealing one of the many deleted scenes from season nine, episode three.
- The scene shows Rick (Andrew Lincoln) speak with Alden (Callan McAuliffe) about a few missing members of the Negan’s Savior community and who could be behind their disappearance.
- “Maggie trusts you,” Rick tells Alden. “And you seem to believe in what we’re doing here. If someone just wanted to kill Saviors, there’s an easier way than taking them out one at a time.”
- It’s one of Rick’s final scenes before he left “The Walking Dead” two episodes later. You can watch the clip below.
