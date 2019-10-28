7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

caption Michonne and Ezekiel share an unexpected kiss on Sunday’s episode. source AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10, episode 4, “Silence the Whisperers.”

Paranoia continues to invade and spread within the communities this week as a tree crashes at the Hilltop and a fight breaks out with Alpha’s daughter, Lydia, at Alexandria.

From a new addition to the opening credits to a comic nod between Michonne and Ezekiel, Insider rounds up some smaller moments and comic references you may have missed.

The song that kicks off the episode is called “Heaven I Know” by Australian singer-songwriter Gordi.

caption Gordi’s song has multiple meanings for Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead.” source Gene Page/AMC

The 2017 song discusses dealing with loss and coming to grips with moving on. It’s the perfect song to open the fourth episode of “TWD’s” tenth season as so many people in Alexandria and the Hilltop – Michonne, Carol, Ezekiel, – are dealing with the loss of a partner, a child, and friends. Some are clearly dealing with it in better ways than others.

We see Michonne around a table eating with Rick’s two remaining children. Daryl has stepped up and joins them before bringing a meal to Carol, who is locked up in her room. She’s been plagued by nightmares and visions of her son who was murdered by the Whisperers.

Ezekiel, meanwhile, can’t sleep since parting ways with his wife, Carol, after the loss of their adopted son Henry. They attempted to continue working together as a couple, but as the lyrics of the song suggest, “Heaven I know that we tried,” the two didn’t get their happily ever after.

“A lot of times when couples lose a child, it ends up breaking up the marriage. It’s unfortunately true in many cases,” “TWD” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider in March of Carol and Ezekiel’s break up.

Those same lyrics may also be viewed as a premonition of what’s to come. The communities have tried to hold off from going after the Whisperers, but as paranoia seeps in on Sunday’s episode from the fall of a tree and a fight with Alpha’s daughter, it doesn’t look like that’s going to last. By its end, graffiti about silencing the Whisperers is spreading as the citizens of Alexandria get ready to get revenge on the masked figures for killing a bunch of their own last season.

You can listen to “Heaven I Know” here.

The fire and satellite from the season 10 premiere are now a part of the opening credits.

caption Did you catch the satellite at the start of the episode? source AMC

The opening credits continue to evolve as the season progresses. You likely caught the new “Walking Dead” logo starting to burn, but you may have missed the satellite that crashed in the premiere.

You can spot it briefly to the right of the screen when Christian Serratos’ name appears on screen.

When Daryl leaves Carol a tray of food, there’s a little flower with her meal.

caption Did you catch this subtle callback? source AMC

It’s not the first time Daryl has given Carol a flower. When he was searching for her daughter, Sophia, back on season two, episode four Daryl gave Carol a Cherokee rose.

The flower on season 10 may not be the same flower, but back on season two Carol was surprised to receive such a gesture from Daryl. He used a beer bottle back then as a makeshift vase.

Ezekiel kisses Michonne, channeling their time together in the comics.

caption Ezekiel and Michonne may not have been together on the show, but they were in the comics. source AMC, Image Comics/Skybound

“We never would have worked out anyway,” Michonne tells Ezekiel when he tries to apologize for kissing her.

“Maybe in another universe,” says Ezekiel.

That other universe was Robert Kirkman’s comics. Carol took over part of Michonne’s comic-book storyline when she was paired with the king and headed out on the boat after they broke up last season.

“We liked the idea of giving a nod to the comic book relationship between Ezekiel and Michonne. And there’s even that little nod to maybe in a parallel universe or something,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Michonne tells Ezekiel she’s been in a dark place before.

caption Michonne was at one of her darkest places on season four, episode nine, seen above. source Gene Page/AMC

“[A] long time ago, when I was alone, I was in a dark place. I started to envy walkers. Every time I’d run into one, I’d tell myself, ‘I’m gonna let it bite me.’ Next thing I know, my sword is chopping off its head like it has a damn mind of its own. So I put the sword down, kill him with my own bare hands. Eventually, I just gave up,” Michonne tells Ezekiel.

This doesn’t happen on the show, but there is a moment on season four, episode nine that resembles part of what Michonne mentions.

After Hershel’s death, Michonne ties up two walkers to follow her around so she can walk among the dead again. In that episode, we learn about Michonne’s backstory with her son who she lost in the apocalypse.

Later in the episode, we see Michonne walking through the woods with a pack of the undead. She sees a zombie who resembles her and decides not to accept a fate of walking among the dead. We never see her kill any zombies with her bare hands, but she does kill the entire herd swiftly with her katana before deciding to regroup and find Carl and Rick.

The people who beat up Lydia are Gage and two of the Highwaymen.

caption Alek and Ozzy were killed by the Whisperers. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“Is this why Ozzy and Alek died, to make a fool out of us?” one of the Highwaymen asks Margo when Lydia taunts them.

The Highwaymen, led by Ozzy, were invited to the fair last season by Carol. Ozzy was among the men who wound up killed by the Whisperers. Gage was friends with Rodney and Addy who were both stuck up on pikes near the end of season nine.

Negan is let out of his cell, something which also occurs in the comics.

caption A character named Brandon lets Negan out of his jail cell in the comics. source Image Comics/Skybound, AMC

In the comics, an angry boy named Brandon lets Negan out of his cell with the belief that he’ll kill Rick. He doesn’t. Instead, Negan goes after the Whisperers on his own.

Lydia says she let Negan out of his cell because he saved her life, but Daryl’s not convinced she’s telling the truth. Either way, Negan may be on his way to meet the Whisperers.

Ryan Hurst, who plays Beta, told Insider the two will meet up some time this season and when they do, it will be “one of the funniest episodes” of the series.