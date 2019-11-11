7 details you may have missed on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

caption Negan is ready to be a Whisperer on Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead.” source AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10, episode 6, “Bonds.”

Negan hangs out with the Whisperers as he tries to gang their trust on Sunday’s episode.

Meanwhile, Carol set out with Daryl to try and find Alpha’s horde of the undead and Eugene befriends a stranger over his new long-range radio.

From a callback to season seven to a few comic moments between Negan and the Whisperers, Insider rounds up some smaller moments you may have missed on Sunday’s episode.

Beta pulls his knives out on Negan and some of their dialogue is straight out of the comics.

caption In the comics, the knife reveal prompts Negan to refer to Beta as Frowny McTwoknives. source AMC

Beta pulls the knives out on Negan when he can’t stop speaking loudly among the dead. A lot of the dialogue they share was pulled straight from the comics, including the following:

Beta telling Negan, “I will end you where you stand.”

Negan referring to Beta as the Jolly Green Giant.

Negan telling Beta he’s attracted to Alpha.

Eugene has added parts from the Russian satellite to the Hilltop’s radio setup.

caption Eugene is excited to use his upgraded equipment. source AMC

The first scene with Eugene shows off the new placement of the antennae at the Hilltop. Eugene tells Nabila he’s excited about the range of the radio since adding Russian parts to the transmitter and relocating the antennae to a new location.

“He wanted to use the parts from the Russian satellite to be able to boost their signal, but obviously, I think the first goal is to strengthen the communications between the communities,” Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene on the show, told Insider.

“Beyond that, I definitely think he’s forward thinking, looking for ways to rebuild society as much as he can,” he added.

Negan sees Beta kneel before Alpha and it takes him back to his Savior days.

caption Negan showed Carl on season seven how everyone kneeled to him. source AMC

“I was just thrown off by the whole kneeling thing,” Negan tells Beta. “Not that there’s anything wrong with the whole kneeling thing… Me, myself, I used to have people kneeling for me all the livelong day.”

As Negan shares, he always demanded his followers to kneel to him.

Eugene hears a mystery woman on the radio in a throwback to the comics.

caption Is the radio woman Stephanie? It’s unclear so far. source AMC

Eugene also discovers a mystery woman over the radio in the comics. He eventually comes to learn her name is Stephanie and that she’s a member of a community called the Commonwealth.

McDermitt came up with his radio call sign for tonight’s episode.

caption Eugene refers to himself as Tater Bug on Sunday’s episode. source Jace Downs/AMC

“We had Josh come up with his own call sign, and landed on “Tater Bug.” (Because he’s hilarious and brilliant.) I love it,” Sunday’s episode writer Kevin Deiboldt told Insider via tweet.

Margot Bingham from “Boardwalk Empire” voices the mystery woman on Sunday’s episode.

caption Margot Bingham is the mystery voice Eugene speaks with over the radio. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

You may have missed her name in the opening credits.

“Yeah, it’s Margot Bingham,” McDermitt confirmed to Insider. “I only say that because her name was in the credits. So, if they want to get mad at me, well, then they shouldn’t put her name in the credits.”

Beta is surprised when Negan makes his way out of a group of the undead at the episode’s end, but Negan’s been through worse.

caption Beta shouldn’t have underestimated his survival skills. source AMC

Negan rushed through a group of the undead with Negan back on season eight, episode five after he was trapped with Father Gabriel.