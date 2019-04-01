9 theories about the mysterious radio call on the ‘Walking Dead’ season 9 finale

caption Who do you think the mystery radio caller is? A lot of fans think it could be someone from “Fear the Walking Dead” or Anne with an update on Rick. source AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for AMC’s “The Walking Dead” season nine finale, “The Storm.”

A mystery woman sent a distress call over a radio asking for help at the episode’s very end.

Showrunner Angela Kang tells INSIDER we’ll learn more about them next season.

Until then, we’re rounding up the most likely candidates who may have sent the distress call. Maggie, Anne, and “Fear the Walking Dead” characters are popular guesses.

The season nine finale of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” ended with a mysterious distress call over a radio.

“It becomes a part of the story going forward in season 10. We’ll see what happens,” showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER of the mystery person. “Anytime we kind of encounter some mysterious circumstances like this, it’s going to creep into the world of our heroes, and it will turn the story in some way.”

Closed-captioning confirmed the garbled voice was indeed a woman. The voice says, “Hello? Hello? Calling out live on the open air. Is anybody out there?” If you’re straining your ears trying to figure out whether or not the voice on the radio is recognizable, INSIDER asked fans to tell us their best guesses for the mystery woman on the radio.

Season 10 of “The Walking Dead” won’t premiere on AMC until the fall. Until then, we rounded up the best theories we’ve seen and received about the mystery radio caller and how accurate they likely are.

The safe guess is that it’s Stephanie from the Commonwealth.

caption Here’s how the radio scene goes down in the comic. source AMC, Image Comics/Skybound

In the comics, the radio reveal goes down a little differently. Eugene is actually at the radio and is trying to communicate with someone. If you had the captions on during the episode and are a comic fan, you may have noticed that the dialogue is almost exactly what Eugene said at the end of issue No. 151.

We eventually learn Eugene has been speaking with a woman named Stephanie, who’s a member of the Commonwealth – a community in Ohio that was teased on the season nine trailer for the show.

Why it’s logical: This is basically what happens in the comics. It would be the safe road for the show to go if it wants to adapt the Commonwealth story, which comes next in the comics.

Why we’re not sold on this: The show has been deviating from the comic more and more now that Rick and Carl are gone. While we wouldn’t be disappointed if the show revealed the caller as Stephanie, this is an opportunity for the show to do something way more original. The show hinted at Commonwealth, a community of about 50,000 survivors (yes, that’s a big number) early on season nine when there was a sign at a makeshift camp for survivors which read Toledo.

Presuming that sign was meant for Toledo, Ohio and not just a gag, it may have been pointing in the direction of the Commonwealth. Many think the Commonwealth is where Maggie went off to with Georgie earlier on season nine.

A lot of fans are convinced it has to be Maggie.

caption Maggie’s expected to return in some way on season 10 of “TWD.” source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

This is one of the most popular responses I’ve seen and received from fans.

Lauren Cohan left “The Walking Dead” earlier on season nine and is out there somewhere in the zombie apocalypse. Supposedly, she’s with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson). If you don’t remember Georgie, you can read about here. On the season nine finale, Michonne asks Yumiko if the Hilltop has heard from Maggie. It turns out, no one has. That seems a bit strange.

Though Cohan currently stars on ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier,” the actress is expected to appear on the next season of “TWD” in some capacity. Showrunner Angela Kang told INSIDER in February there have been conversations about her return. On Sunday’s aftershow, “Talking Dead,” Kang gave another hint at the top of the show that it’s likely we’ll see her.

“We found out, as we were partway through the story, that we were going to be writing out Maggie, at least for awhile,” said Kang, hinting at Cohan’s return.

Why I’m not buying it’s her: It’s difficult to imagine Maggie would try radioing someone instead of just showing up at one of the communities. It is concerning she hasn’t showed up at the Hilltop and that no one has heard from her since her friends Tara, Jesus, and Enid were all just killed by a group of survivors who wear zombie masks over their faces.

The only scenario where this is Maggie: I can only imagine this being Maggie if she was with Georgie and the twins and something went terribly wrong. If Maggie was desperately in need of help and couldn’t make her way back to the Hilltop, I could see her reaching out. The only problem with that is the radio call doesn’t seem particularly urgent. It just sounds like it’s someone who’s trying to make content with others out of curiosity.

I also don’t believe the voice sounds like Cohan, and I’ve listened to those last final moments of the “Walking Dead” finale many times over.

A few fans think it’s Dwight’s ex-wife Sherry.

caption Do you remember Sherry? source AMC

The last time we saw Sherry (Christine Evangelista), she escaped from the Sanctuary and was off on her own somewhere. If Dwight (Austin Amelio) never found her, it’s possible she’s out there somewhere in the world.

Why we love this theory: Since leaving “The Walking Dead,” Evangelista appeared on E!’s “The Arrangement,” which was recently canceled after season two.

INSIDER asked AMC if Evangelista may be appearing on “Fear the Walking Dead” with Amelio in January, but couldn’t confirm she would be joining the spin-off.

If she’s not on either series, there’s always hope she could turn up in one of the many planned shorts, specials, or digital series chief content officer of AMC’s “Walking Dead” universe, Scott M. Gimple, has been teasing since November.

Others think the caller has to be someone with Rick, like Jadis/Anne.

caption Is Anne trying to channel the group? Probably not. source Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

We have no idea where Anne and Rick flew off to since we last saw them on season nine, episode five. Are they both alive? Are they being held against their will? We don’t even know what it means to be an “A” or a “B” still. Hearing from Anne would be welcomed.

Why this would be great: Instead of teasing a community fans expect to see, it would be great to see those expectations flipped. Tie in these upcoming “Walking Dead” movies we keep hearing about, the other “Walking Dead” spin-off show, or some of the other shorts.

Since we know Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, is expected to leave on season 10, it would be a great catalyst to motivate her to go out in search of Rick.

Why I don’t think it’s correct: Once again, I think there would be more urgency in the speaker’s voice if this was Anne trying to get in touch with someone about her whereabouts. It also doesn’t sound like Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Anne, to me.

It’s someone from “Fear the Walking Dead,” like Alicia or June.

caption Is another crossover coming? source Ryan Green/AMC

A lot of fans think the voice on the radio belongs to someone from “TWD” spinoff, “Fear TWD.” For what it’s worth, the new season five trailer did show that they’ll have a radio on hand.

Why this seems likely: I wouldn’t be surprised if season five is the final or one of the final seasons of “Fear the Walking Dead.” If the show does end, I could see the two shows merging together, especially with Gurira leaving for good.

If the two shows aren’t merging, it would be cool to see a character from “Fear” crossover to the main show. We’ve already seen the opposite when Morgan left the flagship series for “Fear TWD” on season four.

Something else that stuck out to me is a tiny moment from my conversation with showrunner Angela Kang about “TWD’s” season nine finale. While discussing the finale’s timeline, Kang had this to say, “The timelines will become more clear as we jump into season 10 and the stories start to converge again.”

Kang is probably just speaking about “TWD,” but I’m always thinking about how the timelines work across shows. At some point, it seems like it would make sense for the two to work parallel. The CW has made a yearly event out of its superhero shows having giant crossovers to great success. It seems like a no-brainer.

The only problem: The voice sounds too low for it to be Alicia.

Some fans of Tell Tale and Skybound’s “Walking Dead” game hope it’s a version of Clementine.

caption Fans have watched Clementine grow from a little girl to a teenager in the zombie apocalypse. source Skybound Games

Fans of the Telltale game really want to see the lead protagonist, Clementine, from the game come to life on the TV show. We already know she exists in the same world as Michonne, Daryl, and Ezekiel. Jesus even showed up on a season of the game to help Clem out.

On the final season, Clem ran into James, a Whisperer defect. So, we know her current timeline exists at some point close to the one on season nine of “The Walking Dead.”

Why it’s most likely not going to happen: As much as I’d love to see the video game character come to life on the small screen, the AMC series is based on the comic book series. AMC would most likely need to make another deal with Skybound, Robert Kirkman’s entertainment company, in order to use the character on the show. Kirkman has been embroiled in two lawsuits with AMC over the past few years over profits for the show and a longer legal battle that is going to trial with original showrunner Frank Darabont.

It seems like he already has enough going on with the network.

Could it be Madison Clark? We don’t think so.

caption Madison is one of the strongest female characters who has appeared in the “Walking Dead” universe. source Justin Lubin/AMC

Clark (Kim Dickens) was the main protagonist of “Walking Dead” spin-off “Fear the Walking Dead” and she was shockingly killed off during season four. Though she was deemed dead, her death was never actually shown on screen.

This would be a great twist: This would be the return fans have been asking for since Dickens left the show.

If Glenn can survive an impossible situation by dumpster diving, Madison can too, right? I grew up watching soap operas. If you don’t show me a body, that person is still out there as far as I’m concerned.

Why it’s probably not happening: As much as I’d love to see this happen, I fear we won’t see Madison again. Maybe ever. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dickens confirmed her character is dead and that she was “devastated’ and “heartbroken” to hear her character was getting killed off the show. The character died protecting her children and the people she loved. The voice also doesn’t sound like Madison.

Maybe it’s Princess from the comics.

caption This is Princess. Yes, she has purple hair and it’s glorious. source Skybound/Image Comics

This wasn’t a guess by many people, but a few think the show could be bringing on Princess (her real name is Juanita Sanchez), a quirky character from the comics who has been alone for awhile in the apocalypse.

It may be a bit early to introduce her, and we already have so many new faces from Magna’s group we still don’t know too well, but I’m game.

It’s someone we don’t even know yet.

caption Will Daryl and company have more than the Whisperers to worry about on season 10? source Gene Page/AMC

I’m willing to bet the voice on Sunday’s episode is someone new to the show who we have never met. The AMC’s series has been big on deviating from the comics and remixing Kirkman’s series. The show may be better off focusing on more original content. In the comics, the Commonwealth story moves pretty slow for awhile and may not translate well onscreen.