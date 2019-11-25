We finally know the name of the new ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff show — ‘World Beyond’

caption Julia Ormond plays a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force” on “TWD: World Beyond.” source Zach Dilgard/AMC

After months of waiting AMC has finally revealed the name of the next “Walking Dead” spinoff.

It will be called “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” The reveal was made Sunday on a commerical that aired during “The Walking Dead’s” mid-season finale.

The previously announced spinoff will follow the first generation to grow up in the zombie apocalypse.

AMC also announced “Mad Men” actress Julia Ormand will join the cast as a leader named Elizabeth. Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Al Calderon, Scott Adsit, and Ted Sutherland also join the show which stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, and Nico Totorella.

The show will air on AMC next spring. You can watch the new trailer for it below.

