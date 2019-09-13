WeWork just announced a Nasdaq listing and fresh limits on CEO Adam Neumann

source WeWork; Jackal Pan/Getty images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

WeWork has announced it will list its shares on the Nasdaq index.

The coworking startup, which is battling concerns over its path to profitability and governance, also revealed new constraints on cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann.

The company revealed the changes in an amended SEC filing.

View Markets Insider’s homepage for more stories.

WeWork has announced it will list its shares on the Nasdaq index and revealed fresh limits on its cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann.

The coworking startup has chosen the tech-heavy stock index to host its hotly anticipated IPO. Under pressure to improve its governance, the company also stated that none of Neumann’s family members will sit on its board, and Neumann will pay back any profits he makes from his real estate deals with his company.

WeWork revealed the changes in an amended S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange commission.

Investors have expressed concerns about Neumann, who controls the lion’s share of WeWork’s voting shares, raised $700 million by selling and borrowing against his company’s stock, and even charged the company nearly $6 million for the “We” trademark. His cofounder and wife Rebekah’s role as chief brand and impact officer has also raised eyebrows.

WeWork is also fending off concerns about its business model and path to profitability. While its revenue doubled to over $1.5 billion in the first half of 2019, its losses ballooned by 25%, to $905 million, it IPO filing shows.